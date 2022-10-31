U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.09
    -1.81 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.00
    -8.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    -0.0080 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0149 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7100
    +1.2900 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,416.36
    -285.82 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.03
    -3.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

With board's dissolution, Elon is 'sole director' of Twitter

3
Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Elon Musk is now lord of the manor over at Twitter after the board of directors was dissolved as part of the merger agreement. While the state of affairs likely isn't permanent, it does mean that as owner, director, and "Chief Twit," he has what amounts to ultimate power to hire, fire, and change the social media platform.

In an SEC filing, the company detailed some of the many changes having to do with the controversial purchase of the platform by Musk:

[A]s a result of the consummation of the Merger, Mr. Musk became the sole director of Twitter. In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective time of the Merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou.

You may recognize some or all of those names, and certainly the Twitter board was quite a who's-who of Silicon Valley. But their watch is finished and the deal they squabbled over is complete.

This is not some unprecedented move in a private takeover of a public company, just a part of the process. The board of directors represented the former shareholders and now those shares are owned by someone else. It's not rare for a board to be cleared this way, and new ones installed as a decision-making and advisory body adjacent to company leadership. That said, because examples of private takeovers at this scale are so few, let alone examples with comparable context, it's difficult to say with any confidence what would be "normal."

The result, at all events, is that right now Twitter has what amounts to a dictator, and that dictator is reportedly using that power to enact sweeping changes like company-wide cuts and charging for verification.

Elon Musk owns Twitter: The story so far

How Musk intends to structure leadership at Twitter is still something of a mystery, probably as much to him as anyone else, but as sole director it's pretty much his prerogative. It may be that part of the complex and risky financing of the deal entails the installation of certain persons (or indeed kingdoms) in positions of real power and responsibility.

Of course Musk is not doing all this alone — he has reportedly surrounded himself with various cronies and operators who, though lacking any actual power as yet, are no doubt doing their utmost to influence the sole director.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy gets GDP boost as govt pledges action against inflation

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy's economy performed unexpectedly well in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, offering a welcome boost for the country's new government as it plans extra borrowing to help families and firms cope with surging inflation. Gross domestic product grew by 0.5% in the third quarter from the second and 2.6% year on year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said. Both preliminary readings were around half a percentage point higher than expected in Reuters survey of analysts, while the Treasury had said last month it expected a third quarter contraction.

  • Netflix acquires Seattle-based cozy games developer Spry Fox

    Netflix has acquired Spry Fox, a Seattle-based independent gaming studio focused on cozy games, the streaming giant announced on Monday in a blog post. Spry Fox is now Netflix’s sixth in-house games studio. Amir Rahimi, the vice president of game studios at Netflix, said in the blog post that the acquisition will help Netflix accelerate its creative development in another popular genre.

  • Mastodon's microblogging app saw a record number of downloads after Musk's Twitter takeover

    There are signs of a small but growing Twitter exodus underway following Elon Musk's closure of the deal to buy the social media platform last Thursday. While many Twitter users are taking a wait-and-see approach and may not have fully deleted their accounts at this time, a sizable number of people are currently checking out Twitter alternatives. One of those alternatives is Mastodon, a decentralized social network that gained over 70,000 new sign-ups on Friday, the day after the Musk Twitter takeover completed.

  • These are the celebrities vowing to leave Twitter

    Some celebrities have deactivated their accounts while others are weighing whether they will leave. Here is what they're saying about Musk's acquisition of the company.

  • Elon Musk’s first test of how to handle misinformation on Twitter is not going well

    The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their home in San Francisco set off a trail of conspiracy theories. For one newly minted social media owner, it was a first test of how misinformation spreads online in 2022—and the results weren’t promising.

  • Russian occupation forces set up training camp in Sievierodonetsk

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 21:35 Russian occupation forces have set up a training camp for the recently conscripted soldiers in the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Oleksandr Striuk, Head of the Sievierodonetsk Military-Civilian Administration, on air on the Kyiv TV channel Quote from Striuk: "According to the available information, the number of recently mobilised conscripts and other units in the city [of Sievierodonetsk] has really increased.

  • Is Toyota Stock Doomed?

    As Toyota dithers on its approach to electrification, it's falling further behind the world's automakers.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Elon Musk Seals Twitter Deal?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Charting the S&P 500: Still on a Mission

    Last week we discussed the potential of the S&P 500 to reach the downtrend line objective. At that point (4025 or so now) it would be a place for decisions to be made. Does the market break out or fail as it has so many times in the past? We are seeing the index on its way, though it won't be a straight line to get there.

  • Jacksonville police, FBI investigating antisemitic messages at Georgia-Florida football game

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it had not seen evidence of a crime after antisemitic messages were posted at TIAA Bank Field and elsewhere.

  • Tesla Stock Isn’t Bothered by Musk’s Weekend Twitter Shenanigans. Should It Be?

    General Motors said it would pause advertising until it better understood how Twitter would be run under Musk. That could be a problem for a company that's borrowed as much as the social media platform has.

  • The Crown to revisit Charles and Camilla's 'Tampongate' as a tale of love

    The Crown is to broadcast scenes of an infamous intimate phone call between the Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles, recasting it sympathetically as two young people in love, the Telegraph understands.

  • Jeep Owner Stellantis’s China Joint Venture to File for Bankruptcy

    HONG KONG— Stellantis NV said its unprofitable joint venture that made and distributed the Jeep brand in China will file for bankruptcy, a move that follows the European auto giant’s failure to reverse its dwindling sales in the country. Stellantis said it would continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China. It had impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture and other related assets in its first-half financial results, the company said.

  • Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off right now

    Our top pick for wireless headphones get high marks for noise cancellation and are $80 off right now.

  • Elon Musk Ousts Twitter Board, Named Sole Director

    The board that oversaw Twitter during its sale to Elon Musk has been dissolved, with the Tesla chief now serving as the social-media company’s sole director.

  • Treasury I Bond Sales Hit a Record $7 Billion in October

    Sales surged late last week as individuals rushed to get bonds with a 9.6% rate ahead of Friday's deadline.

  • Elon Musk tells Europe that Twitter will comply with bloc's illegal speech rules

    Elon Musk's tenure at Twitter is already shaping up to be confusing and contradictory. On the one hand, a fresh report today suggests Musk is preparing major staff cuts: 25%, per the Washington Post. A move that will, self-evidently, demand a beefed up legal, trust and safety function inside Twitter if Musk is to actually deliver compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) -- at a time when Musk is sharpening the knives to cut headcount.

  • Energy shares shine again on Wall Street, lifted by earnings

    Strong earnings are helping energy stocks extend this year's torrid run, furthering their contrast with the tech-focused megacaps whose disappointing results have battered their shares. A standout all year, the S&P 500 energy sector is up 26% in October alone, against an 8% rise for the overall S&P 500. Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron are up roughly 29% and 27% for the month, respectively, with oilfield services firm Halliburton jumping 47%.

  • Stephen King won't pay to keep his Twitter verification: 'They should pay me'

    The novelist has responded to a report that Twitter may start charging for blue check marks.

  • Inflation 2022: Why Are Prices Still Going Up So Much?

    Despite news of the U.S. economy back on the rebound, according to a recent article in Bloomberg, most consumers may not quite feel these effects just yet. Everything is still expensive for most...