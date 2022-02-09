U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    +0.41 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,139.03
    -107.99 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,031.29
    +28.58 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,849.21
    +269.34 (+0.98%)
     

Boardwalk Prices $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Boardwalk Pipelines, LP ("Boardwalk"), has priced a public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.600% senior notes due 2032. Boardwalk expects the offering to close on February 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boardwalk intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of approximately $494.9 million from this offering (after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses) to retire all of the outstanding $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 4.00% notes due 2022 of Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC on or about March 21, 2022, at par. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes, which may include, among other things, growth capital expenditures, repayment of future maturities of long-term debt and additions to working capital. Pending such use, Boardwalk intends to hold the proceeds in cash and cash equivalents.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, MUFG, Truist Securities, Citigroup, Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only through the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which is part of an effective shelf registration statement previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting:

Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (888) 603-5847
Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk
383 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10179
Telephone: (212) 834-4533

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
Attn: Capital Markets Group
1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Telephone: (877) 649-6848

Truist Securities, Inc.
Attn: Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets
3333 Peachtree Road NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Telephone: (800) 685-4786

You may also obtain these documents for free when they are available by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP operates in the midstream portion of the natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons industry, providing transportation and storage services for those commodities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans or prospects for the Company and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the risk factors and other cautionary statements discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Contacts:

Suzy LaMar
Investor Relations
(866) 913-2122
ir@bwpipelines.com

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners logo. (PRNewsFoto/Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP)
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners logo. (PRNewsFoto/Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalk-prices-500-million-offering-of-senior-notes-301479295.html

SOURCE Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are All Rising Today

    Tech stocks continued to rally today with the Nasdaq Composite up roughly 1.9% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 11% higher today, Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 13% higher, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded more than 5% higher. As has now been discussed many times, the markets turned ugly starting in early November as the Federal Reserve got more serious about combatting the rising inflation being seen in higher daily prices.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Fed may pause rate hikes on inflation, growth data, strategist says

    Frances Newton Stacy, Optimal Capital Director of Strategy, andKevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income Co-CIO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to recap the markets on Feb. 9.

  • Stocks: CVS slips after earnings beat, Canopy Growth rallies, Rivian rebounds

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stocks: CVS, Canopy Growth, and Rivian.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • MGM shares up on positive earnings report, international expansion plans

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for MGM.