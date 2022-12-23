U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.56
    -5.83 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,975.74
    -51.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,444.25
    -31.87 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +2.10 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7360
    +0.0670 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9300
    +0.5780 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.44
    +31.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.01
    +0.81 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

BOARDWALKTECH EXTENDS AND EXPANDS CONTRACT WITH LEADING FORTUNE 50 COMPANY FOR DATA AND SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY

·6 min read

Continued expansion for unique Supply Chain application now moves into production license phase

CUPERTINO, CA, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK) (OTCQB:BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce it has extended and expanded its contract with a Fortune 50 California-based technology company (the "Client") to deliver additional data management, analytics and supply chain visibility solutions running on the Boardwalk Platform.  This project is being rolled out in multiple, incremental phases, with today's announcement being the latest development, and future progress announcements expected in the first quarter of next year. Additional revenue from this extension starts at USD $400,000 for a combination of license revenue and services as the solutions are expanded across more users. The Company expects additional incremental revenue for recurring license and services for this client during their new fiscal (budgetary) period starting January 2023, as the client ramps this application into production.

Using the Radius Control Tower functionality running on the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger Platform, the Client will implement a new system for managing data and supply chain information globally, including order and supplier tracking. The Client will be able to efficiently manage and align information from their suppliers, logistics providers, customers, partners, and internal systems world-wide allowing them to have better visibility, gain better insights, enhanced analytics and rapidly advance the decision-making process, resulting in improved business results.

"The Radius Control Tower solution offers a unique document centric workspace that allows professionals in the supply chain to correlate structured and unstructured data and connect the dots between supply chain events and planned activities to fulfill client demand. This offers an exciting alternative to typical data warehouse-based approaches that lead to expensive, and rigid solutions that takes years to configure

and deploy. Boardwalk's solution can accelerate the process, while providing better tracking and delivery results, resulting in higher ROI and better customer satisfaction that can lead to higher repeat sales" said Dharmesh Dadbhawala, Chief Product Officer at Boardwalktech.

"Utilizing the Boardwalk Digital Ledger platform for data management, we are delivering a new kind of supply chain solution integrating structured data with non-structured data from the source and aligning this data into a single version of the truth. By building a knowledge base and capturing process timelines, we are providing this client with a groundbreaking solution that will improve visibility, collaboration, and decision making resulting ultimately in improved business results" said Andrew T Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "This client, an industry pioneer and one of the most technologically advanced companies in the world, chose the Boardwalk Platform to help lead the next generation of supply chain and data management for their organization and we look forward to a long and successful partnership"

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalktech-extends-and-expands-contract-with-leading-fortune-50-company-for-data-and-supply-chain-visibility-301709632.html

SOURCE BoardwalkTech

Recommended Stories

  • mCloud Announces Launch of Public Offering of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares and Warrants

    mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced the commencement of its public offering of up to $25,000,000 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares, with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the "Series A Preferred Shares"), and up to 25,000,000 warrants to purchase one common share.

  • While shareholders of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) share price down 21% in the...

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for the Christmas Weekend.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Elon Musk Comments

    Dow Jones futures reversed higher Friday on key inflation data. Tesla stock rallied after Elon Musk's comments on not selling shares.

  • What's Going On With Rivian Stock?

    Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) most recent conference call with analysts could provide clues about what's happening inside the company. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec.

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted as economic data rolls in

    U.S. stock futures wobbled Friday morning ahead of the long holiday weekend.

  • 3 Things About Verizon Stock That Smart Investors Know

    Passive income investors certainly know about Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) healthy dividend yield, but there is more to know about the company. This video will highlight three things smart investors know about Verizon stock.

  • 2 Jaw-Dropping High-Yield Stocks Worth Buying This Week

    Looking to build up your high-yield dividend portfolio? Whether you want income now or wealth later, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) should be on your shopping list.

  • Inflation Slowed in November. Holiday Spending Didn’t Keep Up.

    November's core PCE price index rose 4.7% from a year ago, matching expectations. But earnings and spending raised concerns.

  • From Lucid to ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2023

    Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Stocks Sank on Thursday

    Investors just woke up to the fact that Carnival's fourth-quarter earnings report actually wasn't that great.

  • Why Shares of Lithium Americas Are Plunging Today

    While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both sliding lower today, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are outpacing the downward slide in the market writ large. Addressing the company's recent deal with Arena Minerals, an analyst from B. Riley seems to be unenthusiastic about the transaction, electing to keep the same price target and rating on the stock that he had prior to the announcement. As of 3:32 p.m. EST, shares of Lithium Americas are down 3.8%, recovering slightly from their earlier slide of 5.7%.

  • U.S. consumer spending, inflation slow in November

    U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further, but not enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, edged up 0.1%, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.2%.

  • Elon Musk Returns To Old Promises And Insane Prediction

    The billionaire entrepreneur is convinced that Tesla has enormous potential to compete with Apple and the giant Saudi Aramco.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stunning Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    This game-changing company is has been mauled by 2022's bear market, but it's setting the stage for a massive rebound.

  • The Fed's New Key Inflation Rate Cooled In November; S&P 500 Futures Rise

    The core inflation rate most watched by the Federal Reserve eased further in November, though a bit less than expected. S&P 500 futures rose.