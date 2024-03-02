Advertisement
Boardwalktech Software Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Boardwalktech Software (CVE:BWLK) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.47m (down 20% from 3Q 2023).

  • Net loss: US$782.8k (loss widened by 21% from 3Q 2023).

  • US$0.02 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.014 loss in 3Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Boardwalktech Software Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 7.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 100%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 19% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 17% growth forecast for the Software industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Software industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Boardwalktech Software (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

