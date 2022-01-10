U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,644.50
    -23.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,027.00
    -80.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,429.25
    -151.75 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.30
    -12.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -0.58 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.80
    +1.19 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2700
    -0.2800 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,279.62
    -547.62 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.99
    -64.89 (-6.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.73
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Boat Docks And Lifts Market to grow by USD 220.91 Mn | AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD. and Aqua-Lifts Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The boat docks and lifts market is expected to grow by USD 220.91 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of over 4%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 3.72%.

Attractive Opportunities in Boat Docks and Lifts Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Boat Docks and Lifts Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get FREE Sample Report for additional highlights of the boat docks and lifts market

Boat Docks and Lifts Market: Drivers

One of the key drivers that will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period is the increasing customer engagement in marine and recreational boating activities. The demand for boat docks and lifts is strong due to increased consumer engagement in marine and recreational boating activities. As owning and maintaining a leisure boat is highly expensive, people in the US with mid-level and low-level annual incomes are shifting from the concept of boat ownership to boating experiences offered by company-operated leisure/recreational boating services. Therefore, with the increasing consumer shift toward marinas, the demand for boat docks and lifts is expected to rise further during the forecast period

Request Free Sample for more takeaways of the key drivers impacting the growth of the boat docks and lifts market.

Key Vendor Offerings:

  • AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD. - The company offers boat lifts with varying lift loading capacities.

  • Aqua-Lifts - The company offers boat lifts under the brands Mini-Aqua Lift, Magnum, Supersport, and others.

  • Basta Boatlifts - The company offers boat lifts with varying capacities of 2,000lb, 4,500lb, and 5,000lb.

  • DECO Boat Lifts - The company offers boat lifts of varying load capacities of 4,000 lbs, 6,000 lbs, 10,000 lbs, 13,000 lbs, and 16,000 lbs.

  • Dolphin Boat Lifts Inc. - The company offers various types of boat lifts such as vertical cradle lifts, boathouse lifts, marine elevator lifts, and others.

Boat Docks And Lifts Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the boat docks and lifts market by type (boat docks and boat lifts), application (commercial and household), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the boat docks and lifts market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the boat docks and lifts market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and APAC. Moreover, technological innovation is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the boat docks and lifts market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The growing marine and offshore activities for recreation, adventure, commercial, and development purposes has increased the demand for private ships, yachts, and boats, leading to the growth of the boat docks market. The growth of the market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

  • Luxury Yacht Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The luxury yacht market has the potential to grow by 327.00 units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The shipbuilding market share is expected to increase by USD 13.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73%. Download Free Sample Report

Boat Docks And Lifts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 220.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Italy, Canada, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD., Aqua-Lifts, Basta BoatliftsÂ , DECO Boat Lifts, Dolphin Boat Lifts Inc., FLOE International Inc., IMM Quality Boat Lifts, Midwest Industries Inc., Sunstream Corp., and Waterfront Brands

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boat-docks-and-lifts-market-to-grow-by-usd-220-91-mn--airberth-marketing-pty-ltd-and-aqua-lifts-among-key-vendors--technavio-301456263.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Bitcoin Snaps 6-Day Losing Streak, Holds Above $40K

    The largest cryptocurrency’s price appears to have stabilized after a nearly week-long downdraft that marked one of bitcoin’s worst-ever starts to a year.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim Stalled Out With a 13% Drop in December

    The electric-vehicle (EV) market got overheated in 2021, but it cooled considerably as the year wore on, which explains why Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) expected to merge with Swedish EV maker Polestar Automotive in the first half of this year, saw its stock fall 13.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the proposed $20 billion reverse merger between Polestar and Gores Guggenheim should be an enticing driver for investors, the EV maker is caught up in the automotive industry's chip shortage problem, and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath is expecting the supply chain issues to drag out well into the year. While the chip shortage affects all car manufacturers, from rival EV companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to old-line car makers such as Ford (NYSE: F), Polestar has been counting on its new Polestar 2 vehicle to put it on the map with car buyers, because it will be a relatively affordable vehicle at $45,900.

  • Can Energy Stocks Stay Hot in 2022?

    As economies around the world started to reopen, energy demand surged, fueling a rebound by energy stocks. Energy investors can use exchange-traded funds to invest in a diversified portfolio of fossil-fuel producers and other companies, or they can choose funds that focus on particular sectors of the industry. As with every sector of the economy, low-cost passive index ETFs are available for energy.

  • Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave as Demand Fears Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil has started off 2022 with a bang. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseA market that was supposed to suffer a ballooning surplus instead surpassed $80 a barrel last week as global demand shru

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

  • Gottlieb says Omicron wave is set to hit Midwest next

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the Omicron variant appears to have peaked in several states in the mid-Atlantic.

  • U.S. manufacturing 'has an identity crisis,' expert explains as industry job growth slows

    "It's not your father or mother's dirty, dark and dangerous manufacturing anymore. It's really a high tech world out there with no jobs getting less technical."

  • 3 Bold Oil Market Predictions for 2022

    Forecasting what might happen in the oil market in any given year seems like a fool's errand. In short, any prediction of what might happen in the oil market seems bold. Despite the probability of being wrong, I think it's a good idea to have a thesis for what might happen in the oil market over the coming year to help guide investment decisions.

  • A growing global potato shortage is affecting french fries from Japan to Kenya

    There's a growing global potato shortage - a real problem for a planet addicted to french fries and chips. A number of popular items, including marmite and cream cheese, have faced scarcities amid supply chain disruptions wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and extreme weather. Potatoes are the latest to join the list, becoming unevenly available in some countries and fast-food chains because of a confluence of factors.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting

  • Newsom to Propose $2.7 Billion Emergency COVID-19 Package

    Gov. Gavin Newsom will present a $2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency response package Monday as part of his proposed 2022 state budget. Devin Fehely reports. (1-9-22)

  • LME’s Metal Trading Hit Lowest Since 2010 Despite Record Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseThe London Metal Exchange’s trading volumes dipped to the lowest in more than a decade last year, marking a further slowdown in activity on the top industrial

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Are Easing. Why ‘Normal’ Is Still Far Off.

    Good shortages and the problems they cause have taken on a life of their own, writes Nathan Sheets, Citi's global chief economist.

  • 2022’s Emerging Macro Trend: Focus on Micro

    Investing in the year ahead will require kicking the tires on a lot of individual business models, Christopher Smart writes

  • China's Tianjin tightens control over travel after Omicron cases

    The northern Chinese city of Tianjin tightened exit controls and is requiring residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town in an effort to block the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The port city to the southeast of Beijing reported 21 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, up from three a day earlier. Tianjin, with around 14 million residents, said over the weekend it detected two local cases of infection with the Omicron.

  • Food inflation bites Biden

    Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry.Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden’s disapproval rating reached a new high in a CNBC/Change Re

  • Retailers dealing with unprecedented number of returns

    UPS said it will handle more than 60 million return packages through January 22, the highest ever after a busy holiday period. Most retailers are not equipped to handle that amount. Janet Shamlian reports.

  • Health care workers face mental health crisis amid ongoing pandemic

    This latest coronavirus wave is putting pressure on an already drained health care system. It's also causing an unprecedented mental health crisis for medical workers. President and co-founder of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation Corey Feist talks with CBSN's Lana Zak about what's being done to help health care workers.