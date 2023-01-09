U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Boat Rental Market Size to Reach USD 29.67 Billion by 2029, Market Dynamics, Size, Trends, Competative Landscape, MMR Competation Matrix, and Forecast to 2029

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·9 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Boat Rental Market was valued at USD 18.45 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 29.67 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)

Portland, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latest Boat Rental Market Report by MMR offers insights into top business strategies, market segments, trends, and share analysis by region. The report also covers the growth analysis of leading key players in the Boat Rental Market.

As per Maximize Market Research, Boat Rental Market was valued at USD 18.45 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 29.67 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12 % during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Boat Rental Market Research Methodology:

"Boat Rental Market" report presents a comprehensive market overview, market shares, and growth opportunities by Propulsion Type, Boat Size, Boat Class and regions. The global market size and share for a given segment are estimated by using qualitative & quantitative Analysis. Boat Rental market market research report and other insights are carefully reviewed & examined by the senior research team to ensure that the research methodology and all information provided is accurate, analyst assumptions are carefully documented & conclusions are well-supported.

A bottom-up analysis is done by estimating potential sales to determine a total sales figure. The analysis of key competitors, including market leaders, followers, and new entrants, covers each aspect of the market. The Boat Rental Market size is estimated based on company revenues. Our analyst has also given profiling of some of the key players in the Boat Rental Market. For companies, where revenue information is not easily available, their contribution to the total market size is considered relatively modest. Primary research was carried out through emails, telephonic conversations, referrals, professional networks, and formal interactions to get accurate information about the market size, share, growth, and forecasts.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/169862

Boat Rental Market Overview

Renting or chartering a yacht, sailboat, catamaran, motorboat, etc. for travel to different coastal or island areas is known as boat rental. During the forecast period, growth in the millennial population & a rise in marine tourism is expected to drive the Boat Rental Market and analysis by country is covered in the report with its own dynamics. The contributions of different driving factors like promotional boat renting techniques and its impact on revenue of the market in tangible and intangible form are analysed in the report.

Boat Rental Market Dynamics

Accessibility and connection with boat owners is key driving factor for boat rental market.

The Boat Rental Market is becoming more attractive as increasing number of travel businesses providing cutting-edge luxury packages to the tourists. Insurance packages and other value added facilities that make travel safe and pleasant are supposed to attract more tourist across the destinations. Growing number of international tourists, rising recreational activities. Corporate travels, marine time tourism, growing middles class and availability of funding for tourism in every country are expected to push the market for boat rental.

Improved consumer involvement in competitive and recreational boating events to drive boat rental market. The report has also studied the impact of revenue generated by key companies through electric boats, boat rental apps that address issues with standardisation in payments & customer service and other such platforms, which are making travel booking easier for personal travels as well as people who are traveling through private travel companies.

Sailing, rowing, jet skiing, kayaking, yachting, rafting, power boating, canoe racing, and other water sports are common recreational activities. Recreational boating services have been developed all over the world as a result of customer interest in water activities and increasing involvement across all age groups. Moreover, water sports are rising in popularity owing to a number of health recompenses as well as the thrill of getting fit. The market for outboard boats is also increasing as a result of the popularity of motorised water sports such as sailing, jet skiing, and yachting, as well as sport fishing. Also, a number of government associations have started to rank the promotion of water sports in recent years. A number of nations have started programmes to boost the construction of water sports facilities and recreational boating. As a result, one of the trends in the boat rental market that is improving demand globally is the increase in recreational water sports.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/169862

Global Boat Rental Market Regional Insights

Based on region, boat rental market is segmentd by North America, Europe , APAC, MEA &Africa and South America. This analysis has been based on production trends, political reforms, regulatory changes, and demand. Europe leads the global boat rental market, accounting for a major revenue share in the year 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market for boat rentals, with a market share of more than 35.78 percent by the end of 2029, due to the region's numerous tourist destinations. In terms of revenue, Spain and Italy are significant contributors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of fishing and water sports, as well as the presence of high-net-worth people are expected to drive the growth prospects for the European boat rental market during the forecast period.

North America accounts for a major share of the global boat rental market, thanks to the support of advanced platforms like Uber and Boatsetter. The United States continues to lead the boat rental market in the region owing to the nation's abundance of central boat-hire locations. Also, increased public spending on water sports and leisure travel is driving the market in the region.

Market Size in 2021

USD 18.45 Billion

Market Size in 2029

USD 29.67 Billion

CAGR

6.12% (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

180

No. of Tables

90

No. of Charts and Figures

98

Segment Covered

Propulsion Type, Boat Size, Boat Class

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/169862

Boat Rental Market Segmentation

By Propulsion Type:

  • Fuel Powered

  • Sail Boat

  • Electric Boat

By Boat Size

  • Up to 20 Feet

  • 21 To 35 Feet

  • Above 36 To 50 Feet

By Boat Class

  • Luxury

  • Sports

  • Entry

Global Boat Rental Market Key Competitors:

  • GetMyBoat, Inc.,

  • Click&Boat,

  • Sailo, SamBoat

  • GlobeSailor

  • Yachtico Inc.

  • Boatjump SL

  • BoatBureau

  • Ocean Serenity

  • Boatsetter

  • Groupe Beneteau

  • Zizoo

  • BorrowABoat

  • Samboat

  • Incrediblue

  • Boatbay

  • West Coast Marine

  • Odyssey Boats

  • Le Boat

  • THE MOORINGS

  • Nautal.

Key questions answered in the Global Boat Rental Market are:

  • What are Global Boat Rental?

  • What is the growth rate of the Global Boat Rental Market over the forecast period?

  • What is the nature of competition in the Global Boat Rental industry in developed economies and developing economies?

  • Who are the key players in the Global Boat Rental Market?

  • Who are the market leaders in Global Boat Rental in Europe?

  • Who are the market leaders in Global Boat Rental in USA and Canada?

  • Who are the market leaders in Global Boat Rental in India, China, Japan, and South Korea?

  • What are the factors affecting growth in the Global Boat Rental Market?

  • Who held the largest market share in the Global Boat Rental Market?

  • What are the factors for the growth of the Asia-Pacific region in the Global Boat Rental Market?

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=169862&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, market size, its growth rates & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, Needle Length, Therapy, and regions.

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key players and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports:

Boat Console Market :The Boat Console Market was valued at US$ 5 Bn. in 2021. Global Boat Console Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period. Tourism growth is directly related to the use of boats for tourism and related markets such as sports and leisure activities.

Boat Trailers Market: Boat Trailers Market is expected to surpass US $ 1.08 billion by the year 2027, from US $ 0.8 billion in 2020. The growing fleet of boats and new boat sales drive market growth. The main advantage of a boat trailer is the ability to transport boats to various locations such as inlets, rivers, lakes, bays, and the sea. Thus, as the number of boats on the market increased, so did the demand for boat trailers, as boat trailers help to extend the life of a boat.

Boat Steering Systems Market :Boat Steering Systems Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.94 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.6 Bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.1% during a forecast period. Because of the rapid growth of the recreational boating market, the global boat steering market is expected to expand. Aside from fishing, recreational, and marine purposes, boats are used for a variety of other purposes. It was put in place to address security concerns caused by rising conflict between countries.

Boat Wiring Harness Market is valued at USD 15106.59 Million in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % to USD 20593.81 Million by 2027. A major factor driving the boat wiring harness market is the increasing use of boat wiring harness for preventing electric shocks or vibrations, as well as technological advancements in boats that include wired electronic gadgets to maintain the boat's safety by preventing electric leakage.

Sailboat Market was valued at US$ 5.84 Bn in. 2021. The Sailboat Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.85 % over the forecast period. Increased R&D spending is one of the key factors driving market growth. Businesses are collaborating with global engineering firms, yacht designers, and technological innovation suppliers to develop new models.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


