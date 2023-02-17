Boat rentals market size to grow by USD 270.04 million by 2026; Market Driven by increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global boat rentals market size is estimated to grow by USD 270.04 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period. North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boat Rentals Market 2022-2026

Boat Rentals Market - Five Forces

The global boat rentals market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Boat rentals market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Boat rentals market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on propulsion (fuel-powered, electric boats, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the fuel-powered boat segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the millennial population and growing disposable income have increased the popularity of adventure tourism. This is increasing the adoption of recreational boating activities, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global boat rentals market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global boat rentals market.

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as positive economic growth in the US, increasing consumer confidence, and technological innovations by boat manufacturers.

Boat rentals market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities.

The market is witnessing increased consumer engagement in the marina and recreational boating activities.

For instance, the recreational boating industry in the US is expected to surpass USD 28 billion by 2024.

The boat rentals market slowed down in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, it gained more momentum with the lifting of pandemic restrictions, the initiation of large-vaccine drives, and a decline in the number of infections.

Leading trends influencing the market

Developments in the boating industry are the key trend in the market.

The increase in the demand for boating is encouraging vendors to adopt various strategies to increase their market share.

For instance, in February 2022, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Yanmar America, acquired a majority stake in GetMyBoat, which is the world's leading boat rental and water experience marketplace, and funded USD 21 million. The funding will be used to expand the GetMyBoat team and accelerate international growth plans.

In May 2021, Boatsetter launched Boatsetter Fishing, a platform that provides users with fishing experiences in Miami and other top recreational boating destinations in the US.

Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high risk of maritime accidents is one of the major challenges in the market.

According to global maritime statistical data, recreational boats account for a major proportion of maritime accidents.

For instance, the US Coast Guard reported a 25% jump in boating fatalities in the 2021 summer compared to 2020.

The number of casualties caused by recreational boats is increasing with growing consumer interest in boating activities.

Most tourists that participate in water sports for recreation do not have sufficient knowledge or training. This is leading to an increase in the number of drownings or other serious accidents.

What are the key data covered in this boat rentals market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the boat rentals market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the boat rentals market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the boat rentals market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of boat rentals market vendors

Boat Rentals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 119 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 270.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BLUE BAY MARINE, Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Co., Boating Inc., Boatjump SL, Brunswick Corp., CLICKANDBOAT SAS, GETMYBOAT INC., GlobeSailor SAS, Groupe Beneteau, NAVIGARE YACHTING AB, Odyssey Boats, Sailo Inc., SamBoat, Travelopia Group, West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd., Yachtico GmbH, and Zizooboats GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

