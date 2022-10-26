U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Boat Rocker Media Announces Details of Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today that Company management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in Numbers:

(416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383

Conference ID:

60326350

Webcast:

Available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor website

Replay:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 326350#). Available until midnight (EDT) on November 16, 2022.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

SOURCE Boat Rocker Media Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c7119.html

