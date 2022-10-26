Boat Rocker Media Announces Details of Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today that Company management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Dial-in Numbers:
(416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383
Conference ID:
60326350
Webcast:
Available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor website
Replay:
(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 326350#). Available until midnight (EDT) on November 16, 2022.
About Boat Rocker
Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.
