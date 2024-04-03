Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 22%

The analysts covering Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Boat Rocker Media, is for revenues of CA$273m in 2024, which would reflect a painful 43% reduction in Boat Rocker Media's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 70% to CA$0.17. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$348m and losses of CA$0.20 per share in 2024. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

View our latest analysis for Boat Rocker Media

The consensus price target fell 26% to CA$2.63, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring analyst sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 43% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 18% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Boat Rocker Media is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Boat Rocker Media's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Boat Rocker Media after today.

Story continues

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Boat Rocker Media analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.