Boat Rocker Media Inc.'s (TSE:BRMI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 76% Above Its Share Price

Boat Rocker Media's estimated fair value is CA$1.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Boat Rocker Media's CA$0.90 share price signals that it might be 43% undervalued

The CA$3.56 analyst price target for BRMI is 125% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$1.09m CA$4.43m CA$5.91m CA$7.33m CA$8.60m CA$9.70m CA$10.6m CA$11.4m CA$12.0m CA$12.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 33.41% Est @ 23.99% Est @ 17.39% Est @ 12.77% Est @ 9.53% Est @ 7.27% Est @ 5.69% Est @ 4.58% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 11% -CA$1.0 CA$3.6 CA$4.3 CA$4.8 CA$5.1 CA$5.1 CA$5.1 CA$4.9 CA$4.6 CA$4.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$41m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$13m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (11%– 2.0%) = CA$140m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$140m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= CA$48m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$89m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.9, the company appears quite good value at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Boat Rocker Media as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Boat Rocker Media

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Boat Rocker Media, there are three essential items you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Boat Rocker Media that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BRMI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

