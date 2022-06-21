U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

BOAT TRADER KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGING BOATERS TO SHARE THEIR STORIES

·2 min read

Upcoming 'Stomping Grounds' Episode to Feature Winning Content Submission

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boat Trader, America's largest boating marketplace, today announced the launch of its 'My Stomping Grounds' campaign, inviting boaters to share videos and photos for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode of its award-winning series, Stomping Grounds. The campaign will run through the rest of the year across Boat Trader's digital channels and is inspired by the diversity of boating stories across America.

'My Stomping Grounds’ campaign invites boaters to share videos and photos for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode of its award-winning series, Stomping Grounds by Boat Trader.
'My Stomping Grounds’ campaign invites boaters to share videos and photos for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode of its award-winning series, Stomping Grounds by Boat Trader.

"As the interest in the series grows, we are hearing from more people who want to get involved and share stories from their stomping grounds. There are so many untapped stories in the boating community, so we want our audience to share what makes their neck of the woods special for boating," said Ryan McVinney, Director of Content at Boats Group. "Boaters are a passionate group of people. We hope this campaign and the series inspire the next generation of enthusiasts."

The campaign launch comes on the heels of the recent TV debut of Stomping Grounds. It aims to unite new and existing boaters while continuing to engage, entertain and educate through the show's exploration of boating culture. In addition to the opportunity for an episode feature in their neck of the woods, participants will also have the chance to win Stomping Grounds gear and a boat rental charter courtesy of Click&Boat.

Social media users can join the campaign by sharing a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok using the #MyStompingGrounds hashtag and tagging Boat Trader (@boattrader) while showing the area that they call their stomping grounds.

Watch Stomping Grounds by Boat Trader for free anywhere, anytime, on any device. The series is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, LG TV, YouTube, iOS, Android and waypointtv.com

About Boat Trader

Boat Trader is the largest online boating marketplace in the United States, creating simple solutions for anyone looking to buy or sell a boat. Founded in 1991, Boat Trader expanded from a weekly classifieds publication found in local markets nationwide to an online marketplace in 1996 and now offers boat dealers and private party sellers comprehensive options for selling their boats online with ease. Boat Trader reaches more than 9 million online boat shoppers and delivers over 170,000 leads each month to its sellers. Boat Trader is based in Miami, FL, and is owned and operated by Boats Group. For more information and to experience the marine industry's leading classifieds marketplace, visit www.boattrader.com or download the Boat Trader app on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Media Contact:
Rachael Lobeck | Boats Group | press@boats.com

This release contains disclosures that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Boats Group's current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Boats Group has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Boats Group or on Boats Group's behalf.

Boat Trader logo (PRNewsfoto/Boat Trader)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boat-trader-kicks-off-summer-with-campaign-encouraging-boaters-to-share-their-stories-301572370.html

SOURCE Boat Trader

