How ‘Bob The Builder’s’ multi-billion pound bungalow empire unravelled

Robert Bull with his fiancé Sara Nilsen. His network of properties spans the country - Arthur Edwards/News Group Newspapers Ltd

From bankrupt to billionaire to bankrupt again, all in the space of seven years.

Robert Bull, the bungalow tycoon nicknamed “Bob the Builder”, is being chased by creditors just nine months after being crowned as one of Britain’s richest men with an estimated fortune of £1.9bn.

Now, his holiday park empire is being broken up bit by bit, as those who lent Bull money seek to reclaim more than £725m in debts.

Last week, 35 of Bull’s bungalow sites – owned by Royale Life, one of his many corporate entities – were vacuumed up by rival property developer, Ambassador Regency Group.

While the sale may have ended months of uncertainty for affected residents, there is no doubt that more deals will be needed to settle debts. Bull was declared bankrupt by a county court in Southampton last month.

Creditors and residents of Bull’s properties alike now face a nervous wait to find out their fate. As ballooning debts have toppled Bull’s empire, homeowners have been left without basic services.

Across three bank accounts, Robert Bull said he had just £6,000 in cash in October

Concerns were raised by Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope late last year, who warned that rubbish was “piling up” across one of Bull’s sites in his constituency of Christchurch, Dorset.

Bull’s network of single-storey villages was spread out across the country, including in the South East and Cornwall, where his acquisition of holiday parks was fuelled by billions of pounds in loans.

Analysis shows that more than 30 of Bull’s companies have now filed for administration or been taken into receivership, while others are involved in bitter court battles launched by the likes of Kroll and Grant Thornton.

It comes six months after he told The Telegraph it was “business as usual” within his company when asked why two of his firms had filed for administration.

To describe Bull’s downfall as swift is somewhat of an understatement. Bull, 47, was the second highest new entry to the Sunday Times Rich List last year when it was published in May.

He comes from a family of property entrepreneurs – his grandfather built a fortune in caravan parks and his father went into the same business. Bull told the Times last year he grew up “with a platinum and diamond-encrusted spoon in my mouth” before his father fell into bankruptcy in the 1990s.

Story continues

His father, Bull Sr, helped his son build up his bungalow business after Bull Jr himself was declared bankrupt in 2016 following a falling out with his business partner.

His second experience of insolvency was confirmed despite Bull’s last-ditch attempt to stave off creditors, as he offered them a £2m lump sum provided to him by a “wealthy family friend”.

“I genuinely regret that the present state of my financial position has arisen to the detriment of my creditors, and I sincerely want to do my best to repay what I can to my creditors and to avoid the anguish of again going through bankruptcy,” he told the court.

Bull's construction empire funded his purchase of a £10m mansion in Southampton and a collection of 12 supercars

Unsurprisingly, given Bull’s debts are in excess of £700m, his £2m offer was given short shrift.

It will now be for insolvency practitioners to unpick his estate and see where funds can be gathered up to repay creditors, which include his business partner and ex-wife.

In the past year, Bull was not shy about flaunting his apparent wealth. He was pictured with a fleet of sports cars in front of a vast mansion – one that includes a 100ft kitchen, a three-lane ten-pin bowling alley and six double garages.

“I’ve got some nice watches and I love cars and travel,” he told The Times last year. “I’m grateful, but I don’t flash it about.”

However, since bankruptcy proceedings have been launched, Bull has sought to downplay his finances.

“I am not currently in business nor am I receiving any income. I am receiving financial support from my family and friends,” Bull said in his legal submission. “I do not own any motor vehicles personally. I do not have a private pension. I do not have any personal investments or savings.”

He did admit to owning a Hublot Ferrari Grand Prix watch worth £15,000 before selling it back to the supplier for the same price.

Across his three bank accounts, including Coutts, Lloyds and HSBC, Bull said he had around £6,000 in cash in October 2023 – a figure dwarfed by an overdraft balance of £150,000.

The drastic drop in wealth has raised questions among people close to the administration, some of whom are asking where all the money went.

“He managed to convince a lot of lenders, and serious ones at that, to provide funds to support him,” says a City source.

“Some of his businesses were operationally positive, it’s not as if they were burning cash. This then begs the question, where did the cash go?

“It is not as if lenders have called in debts for no good reason.”

In Bull’s submission to the court, he revealed the vast flow of funds into his business from various lenders from 2017 to 2022, which culminated in Oaktree Capital Management offering him a £2.8bn facility two years ago.

Ironically, it was at the peak of his powers that winding-up petitions first began to emerge, causing alarm among creditors.

In his words, problems “came to a head in the summer of 2023 when various lenders took protective steps by appointing administrators in many of the group companies”.

According to one source, Bull’s rapid expansion led to him “biting off more than he could chew”.

The reality facing Bull is stark, as he admitted last month: “I am a director of a large number of companies which have entered either creditors’ voluntary liquidation or administration during 2023.

“I remain a shareholder in several companies, which are not yet in formal insolvency procedures, but these are likely to be placed into formal insolvency in due course and are not deemed to hold any value.”

Despite his growing financial woes, Bull will no doubt take solace from the faith placed in him by partner Sara last year. She told the Times: “I’ve said to him, ‘What’s the worst that can happen? You lose everything, f*** it. You’ll still have me, we’ll start again.”

Bull’s lawyer was contacted for comment.

