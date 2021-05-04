U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,152.28
    -40.38 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.28
    -63.95 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,575.14
    -319.98 (-2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.36
    -36.09 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.32
    +0.83 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    -13.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    -0.43 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0270 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2490
    +0.1880 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,237.83
    -3,754.87 (-6.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.23
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Bob Woodruff Foundation Announces Latest Grants Addressing Urgent Needs of Veterans, Caregivers, and Military Families

Bob Woodruff Foundation
·3 min read

New York, NY, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) has announced an investment of over $4.6 million in grants to 44 best-in-class organizations that are providing programs and services to veterans, caregivers, and military families impacted by COVID-19. This announcement is a continuation of the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s ongoing investment in programs helping veterans during COVID-19. In 2020, the Bob Woodruff Foundation set an organization record for the most funding provided in a single year, investing over $6 million in supporting veterans and military families.

“We’re all hopeful for a brighter future beyond COVID-19, but right now millions of veterans, their families, and caregivers are still facing challenges that were created or exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Through these grants, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is helping veterans and their families access high-quality care and resources, eliminating barriers to their success, and empowering them to thrive.”

Through an investment from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, nearly 30 grants within this portfolio will help veterans and military families across the country with urgent essential needs, including food insecurity, emergency financial support, and housing assistance. From grocery cards and drive-thru food distributions to wraparound services including intensive case management, these grants deliver on Craig Newmark’s “full plate, full pantry, full coverage” mission to fight hunger and food insecurity for all Americans, with an emphasis on veterans and their families.

With support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, several grants will provide financial and legal assistance to help veterans access healthcare, secure adequate income, and maintain stable housing. Additional grants, including two made possible thanks to Pep Boys, will support legal clinics and employment programs that provide supportive services, job training, and entrepreneurship services to military spouses and veterans.

Several grants in this portfolio were made possible thanks to BWF’s partnership with the National Football League (NFL). BWF-NFL funding will support a wide variety of programs addressing urgent needs including mental health services, employment services, emergency financial support, resource navigation, and support for veterans having difficulty meeting basic needs such as housing, water, and transportation.

As vaccination efforts increase and COVID-19 restrictions are gradually eased, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is investing in two grants focused on social connection and interaction. A grant to Move United will enlarge their NFL-BWF wheelchair football league by another five teams. A grant to The Mission Continues will support a cohort of service platoon leaders to drive change efforts in their local communities, and will also sponsor large service events in five cities as part of a service campaign in honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is continuing to raise funds to support veterans and their families, during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

For a full and detailed list of the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s 2021 grant recipients, visit here.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans. To date, BWF has invested over $80 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

CONTACT: Kate Cook Bob Woodruff Foundation 6467622286 katherine.cook@bobwoodrufffoundation.org Nicole Milazzo 5W BWF@5wpr.com


