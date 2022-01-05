U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    -0.66 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    -14.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.35 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1080
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.28
    -68.31 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Bob Woodruff Foundation Grant to Easter Seals Greater Houston Makes Healing and Growth Possible

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter Seals Greater Houston (ESGH) is proud to have been selected for a grant from The Bob Woodruff Foundation to address urgent needs for veterans, caregivers, and military families. These crucial funds will double the impact thanks to the match from Texas Veterans + Family Alliance administered by Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

(PRNewsfoto/Easter Seals Greater Houston)
(PRNewsfoto/Easter Seals Greater Houston)

Veteran, Service Member, and Military-Connected Family Program is the nonprofit's quickest growing sector as Houston has the 2nd highest Veteran population in the country. The Bob Woodruff Foundation's grant invests in solutions to the immediate needs of the veteran population, while also addressing deeper rooted barriers to their long-term stability; a range of health and wellness needs, including food insecurity, homelessness, and mental health; as well as employment, caregiver support, and meaningful social connection.

The grant will empower ESGH's program to continue its mission of assisting Veterans, Service Members, and military-connected families in building the lives they want during and after the military to meet their needs around reintegration, stability, wellness, and growth. With support from the Bob Woodruff Foundation, ESGH will continue supporting veterans like Chet Falkenhainer, a Navy Veteran that served from 1988-1997. He earned 3 combat action ribbons along with 2 Navy Commendation Medals with "Combat V" device for valor on each. After the military, he had anger issues and misused alcohol in an attempt to avoid his post-traumatic stress disorder. The ESGH Veteran, Service Member, and Military-Connected Family Program provided Chet Falkenhainer with Accelerated Resolution Therapy and talk therapy. Today he has positive relationships with his mother, wife, and child. He is active through growing his garden, making hot sauces, cooking, and he is always working on a home project. Contact ESGH to learn more about their transformative programs or to speak with Chet Falkenhainer for an interview.

About Easter Seals Greater Houston
As a lead affiliate in the national network of 67 affiliates in 48 states, ESGH impacts people where they need help most — school, work, home, and in the community — from the critical first five years of life onward. Each year ESGH directly serves over 14,500 people, providing early childhood and therapy services, mental health, employment programs, adult day programs, Military and Veterans' services, and more.

For children and adults with disabilities, for veterans and seniors, and for families and caregivers through Harris and 13 surrounding counties, ESGH is leading the way to full equity and inclusion through life changing disability and community services. With the help of supporters, they are reducing poverty and addressing financial stability; improving health care and employment, and empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in our community. For more information about ESGH, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or follow on Facebook and Twitter (@eastersealshou).

Contact: Lauren Johnson, Public Relations Associate
469-556-6843
LJohnson@eastersealshouston.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bob-woodruff-foundation-grant-to-easter-seals-greater-houston-makes-healing-and-growth-possible-301455059.html

SOURCE Easter Seals Greater Houston

Recommended Stories

  • New Law Will Install Kill Switches In All New Cars

    Once again, drivers get screwed by politicians in DC…

  • Florida deputies who shared an infant child took their own lives, their sheriff said

    A 1-month-old baby boy has been orphaned and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning. Both of the child’s parents, deputies with the sheriff’s office, took their own lives late last week and early this week.

  • Former BMW employee charged with corruption

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday. The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the carmaker, a court spokesperson said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. A spokesperson for BMW said the company could not comment on an ongoing case.

  • Ohio toiled 15 months on license plate, missed backwards plane

    According to Associated Press, in the 15 months it took to design the new "Beautiful Ohio" license plate, no one spotted the backwards Wright Flyer.

  • ‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say

    Sgt. Rittmanic and the suspect struggled over the gun, until an accomplice — a pregnant mother of 2 — helped him disarm the officer, state prosecutors say.

  • Elizabeth Holmes: What’s Next for Theranos Founder After Her Conviction for Fraud

    Elizabeth Holmes is expected to appeal, a process that could play out over years, and her sentencing isn’t expected to take place for months.

  • Mother Seeks Justice For Daughter Killed In Crash Caused By LA County Sherriff's Deputy

    A mother is accusing the Torrance Police Department of not breathalyzing the LA County Sheriff's Deputy who was behind the wheel in the deadly crash that killed her 23-year-old daughter Ashley Wells.

  • French court backs class action against Sanofi over Depakine drug

    PARIS (Reuters) -A French court ruled on Wednesday that families of victims of Depakine, an epilepsy drug that caused birth defects and learning difficulties when taken during pregnancy, could join a class action lawsuit against drugmaker Sanofi. Sanofi said it would appeal against the decision. APESAC, which represents 7,500 families, launched the class action in September 2021 against Sanofi, which was placed under formal investigation in 2020 on charges of manslaughter over Depakine https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-depakine-idUSKBN24Z14C.

  • Marathon Petroleum earns Above and Beyond Award from Department of Defense

    Brian Miller, a Lab Analyst at Marathon Petroleum’s Salt Lake City refinery, has spent ten years serving his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. He is a Logistics Captain in the 76th Operational Resp...

  • Oyster sting operation has prevented theft since 2016

    If someone stole three tons of oysters from you, I’m sure you’d want to catch the thieves, too. One French oyster farmer decided to take justice into his own hands and developed a creative way to catch oyster thieves, reports Reuters.

  • Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and 7 other nations to curb Omicron

    Hong Kong on Wednesday banned all incoming passenger flights from eight countries, including the United States, to prevent the spread of Omicron, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The new restrictions mark the city's strictest COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began two years ago as officials seek to maintain a "zero-covid" policy amid the spread of Omicron, per the Post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving

  • The Home Depot Foundation Responds to Colorado Wildfires

    Wildfires in Colorado typically appear in the fall, but the recent December fires in Boulder County were carried in on 100 mph winds to communities experiencing severe drought. The wildfires are no...

  • 'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider robbed of credit cards, phone over New Year's weekend

    Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has revealed she was robbed over the weekend. But it hasn't thrown her off her game.

  • Teacher accused of sexual acts with student at her South Carolina home, cops say

    Officials said she faces a sexual battery charge.

  • 'River Dave' arrested after returning to live at cabin site

    A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave has been charged with trespassing there once again, turning a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home outfitted with a wood stove. There had been an outpouring of support for David Lidstone, 81 — better known as “River Dave" —since he was arrested in July and accused of squatting on property owned by a Vermont man. Lidstone was a local celebrity to boaters and kayakers on the Merrimack River before his property dispute caught the attention of the masses, bringing in over $200,000 in donations to help him start a new, law-abiding life.

  • Tucson officer officially fired after internal investigation into fatal shooting completed

    Officer Ryan Remington fired his gun nine times into 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards as he sat in a motorized wheelchair facing away from police.

  • Colorado Wildfire Probe Focuses on Christian Sect

    Investigators looking into the cause of a colossal wildfire in Colorado that forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people are focusing on a property owned by a Christian fundamentalist sect, after witnesses reported seeing a structure on fire there moments before the blaze spread with astonishing speed across drought-stricken suburbs. Sheriff Joe Pelle of Boulder County said at a news briefing Monday that the property owned by Twelve Tribes, which was founded in Tennessee in the 1970s, h

  • ‘Vaccine Police’ Leader Traveling Country With Flamethrower Jailed for Trespassing

    TelegramAn anti-vaccine organization leader, who recently set out on a cross-country road trip with the end goal of conducting citizen arrests of Democratic governors, has found himself behind bars.On Tuesday afternoon, anti-vax “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Paul Key was arrested and booked into Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama, stemming from a criminal trespassing in the third degree charge.A Jefferson County Jail representative confirmed to the Daily Beast Tuesday evening tha

  • Magic mushrooms are safe to treat mental health conditions, first human trial finds

    A psychedelic chemical found in magic mushrooms is safe to give to people in small doses, early research suggests.

  • Phoenix activist cited for crime during homeless camp sweep

    Phoenix police issued a criminal citation to a local activist after she approached officers about saving a tent from disposal during a homeless encampment cleanup.