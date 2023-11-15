This boba tea business could open a cafe in the Southtown Mall

Chubby Bunny Boba offers an assortment of boba drinks, including blended, milk tea and fresh tea.

SHEBOYGAN — Boba tea business Chubby Bunny Boba could open a cafe in the Southtown Mall, following conditional use permit approval Nov. 14.

The food truck, which opened earlier this year, closed for the season at the end of October. It hopes to open a cafe at 3325A S. Business Drive, according to a conditional use permit application.

The business offers a variety of drinks, like lemonades, fruit teas and milk teas, and food, like Korean corn dogs.

The 1,440-square-foot space was formerly occupied by TDL Drivers, Inc. Other businesses in the Southtown Mall include Theo’s Pizza, Dollhouse Dance Factory and Clay Crafts.

Co-owner Amy Lee previously told the Sheboygan Press opening a food truck appealed to her because of lower startup costs than opening a storefront first.

Growing popularity of boba tea: Boba tea in Wisconsin: How the colorful Asian drink is growing in popularity and creating a chance for cultural awareness

Renovations are estimated at roughly $40,000. It plans to employ about four to six people. The shop could open in March 2024, following the start of renovations next month.

It plans to be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

Other boba tea cafes in the area include Bestea, 1323 Michigan Ave., and MilwauTea, 573 S. Taylor Drive.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Boba tea truck Chubby Bunny Boba could open a cafe in Sheboygan