U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,226.53
    +53.42 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,272.94
    +327.70 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,817.06
    +235.83 (+1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.17
    +16.45 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.21
    -8.80 (-8.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.20
    -51.60 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.46 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0960
    -0.0440 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3072
    +0.0068 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1300
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,998.05
    +12.22 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.46
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.22
    -61.25 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Bobbie drinks up $50M to expand infant formula product line

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Organic infant formula company Bobbie is taking a hint from its staggering revenue results in 2021 to get out in front of its product pipeline.

Laura Modi, co-founder and CEO of Bobbie, told me she had expected $4 million in revenue for 2021, but closed the year with $18 million.

“It was pretty extraordinary,” she told TechCrunch. “We had been heads down on growth and innovation, and what is clear is we have hit product-market fit. This is the product parents have been waiting for.”

Modi and co-founder Sarah Hardy started the company in 2019 to develop a European-style infant formula manufactured in the U.S. At the time, Bobbie was the first new infant formula product to launch into the market in six years and was going after customers who were getting formula on the black market, Modi said.

Its beginnings came with quite a big learning lesson. The company voluntarily recalled its product during its first year of operation due to product labeling errors found by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Modi blogged about the recall recently, and told me it was “quite a humbling and harrowing journey.”

Laura Modi, Bobbie
Laura Modi, Bobbie

Laura Modi, co-founder and CEO of Bobbie. Image Credits: Bobbie

“When the world of regulation and description come together in one of the industries that is heavily regulated, there is zero room for error,” she added. “Anyone can pick up and recover, and that positions us in a strong place. It also taught me that women are bad-ass. To watch how we handled it with calm, humility and vulnerability, and then stood back up and said let’s keep going. We were confident with what the product could do.”

The infant formula market is poised to be a $103 billion market by 2026. Bobbie isn’t the only player in the game, but it is the only direct-to-consumer formula company currently, with Modi citing statistics that show 21% of parents plan to buy online in the next year. Infant formula is going through a shortage, currently, that was not helped by the recall in February of Similac, which has a large footprint of the infant formula market.

We'll have to wait and see what happens there, but Bobbie and others are filling the gap. On March 23, ByHeart’s new infant formula brand will launch via its website and be priced at $39 for a 680-gram can, which is the equivalent of 46 four-ounce bottles.

The company’s formula was recently FDA-registered and is derived from its own manufacturing and R&D using a blend of two proteins in breast milk. The formula is also touted as being the first in the U.S. to include organic whole milk.

Both Bobbie and ByHeart received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, while Bobbie is also certified as a pesticide-free product.

Helaina’s latest round brings it closer to market with human milk-equivalent baby formula

Also in this space is Helaina, a company tapping into a precision fermentation process that programs yeast cells and teaches them to become manufacturing hubs to develop almost identical proteins found in human milk. It announced $20 million in Series A financing last November and is currently working toward getting FDA approval and commercialization.

Meanwhile, even with that bump in the road with the FDA, Bobbie did indeed hit the ground running again. It raised $15 million in a Series A round last June and grew to 50 employees from 20 last year. Bobbie now serves over 50,000 parents in each state, and Modi expects the company to grow four times in revenue this year at a pace of about 60% month over month in growth that is not slowing down.

When some investors began knocking on their door, Modi and Hardy saw an opportunity to invest now in the future of the company and its next generation of products that will take more than five years to come to fruition.

So the company today announced $50 million in a Series B round that was led by Park West and included existing investors VMG and NextView and a group of over 100 new investors that are part of AirAngels, the Airbnb alumni syndicate.

Modi was not able to reveal the company's valuation, but she said it has tripled from where Bobbie was 10 months ago. The new round includes $40 million in venture capital and $10 million inventory debt and gives Bobbie a total of $72 million of funding to date, she added.

The new funding will be deployed into those new formula products. It is also deepening its partnership with Perrigo, its manufacturing partner. Bobbie will also invest in product development and R&D, which includes the launch of Bobbie Labs, a virtual laboratory that will fund infant feeding research and innovation.

Bobbie is also thinking outside the box in terms of additional investment in the company. Last year, it created The MotherLode so that women and its customers could invest in a company that serves them.

Synthetic biology startups are giving investors an appetite

Recommended Stories

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Merck to stop clinical trial testing Keytruda with AstraZeneca's Lynparza in prostate cancer patients

    Merck & Co. Inc. said Tuesday that it will stop a clinical trial evaluating Keytruda with AstraZeneca's Lynparza in advanced prostate cancer patients because the combination therapy doesn't work. The company said the drugs did not show an improvement in overall survival, which is one of the trial's primary endpoints. The companies will continue to test the Keytruda-Lynparza combination in patients with other types of cancers. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved Lynparza as a trea

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 40% Upside Potential

    The markets were already on shaky ground at the onset of 2022, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ramped upped the volume significantly. Apart from specific segments that could benefit from the ongoing invasion -- defense and energy stocks with little exposure to Russia readily come to mind -- most segments are in risk-off mode, while the market is spooked by soaring commodity prices, with the added danger of US inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years not making the macro conditions an

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses 60% Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most advanced drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • Nektar Shares Halve on Cancer Trial Failure

    Biotech Nektar Therapeutics and its partner Bristol Myers Squibb said early Monday that their cancer drug known as bempeg had failed in a trial in melanoma patients. Shares of Nektar (ticker: NKTR) fell 61% in trading to $4.16 from its Friday close of $10.63. Shares of Bristol Myers (BMY) were down 0.5%.

  • Covid news - live: Omicron variant spreads as UK cases surge

    Coronavirus cases are steadily increasing after lifting of restrictions last month

  • Top Funds Pump Money Into Eli Lilly As It Nears Breakout With Rising Relative Strength

    With Eli Lilly earning a spot on the list of new buys by top funds, LLY stock is setting up a new buy point as the market correction continues.

  • Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    We've come a long way since March 2020. Following the most recent surge of the Omicron variant, COVID numbers have significantly declined over the last month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have fallen more than 28 percent in the last week alone, and hospitalizations are also down by more than 27 percent. As a result, vaccine mandates and mask requirements all across the U.S. are being pulled back—making it seem as though the pandemic is on its way

  • Ascendis Pharma's Hypoparathyroidism Trial Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoints

    Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) announced topline data from its Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism (HP), a condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH). 78.7% of TransCon PTH-treated patients achieved serum calcium levels in the normal range and independence from therapeutic levels of conventional therapy, compared to 4.8% for patients in the control group. The data also exhibited a statistically significant decre

  • Moderna president: 4th vaccine dose only necessary for certain groups

    A fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will likely only be necessary for elderly and immunocompromised people but not for the general public, Moderna president Stephen Hoge told Business Insider on Monday.Why it matters: His words are in contrast to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's comments on Sunday, who said that fourth doses will be necessary in order to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets

  • SVB Leerink: AstraZeneca's Lynparza could bring in $9.7 billion in sales by 2028

    The Food and Drug Administration's approval on Friday of AstraZeneca's Lynparza as a treatment for some people with early-stage breast cancer could bring in $1.5 billion in annual revenue for the company. U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 1.5% in trading on Monday. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens told investors in a note on Monday that he expects rapid adoption of the therapy among patients with germline BRCA-mutated HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer who have previously recei

  • Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot 'is necessary'

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to continue to help keep hospitalizations manageable and sicknesses more mild. "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said while appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation.""It's...

  • 12 Superfoods to Stock in Your Pantry—and Recipes You Need to Know

    Starring quinoa, almond butter, and more.

  • Justin Bieber Never Left Wife Hailey Bieber's Side When She Had a Blood Clot in Her Brain

    "He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available," a source said.

  • AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza Wins FDA Approval For Early-Stage Breast Cancer

    The FDA has approved AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) cancer drug, jointly developed with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to treat patients with early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations. The agency approved Lynparza (olaparib) for patients with a form of genetically mutated high-risk early-stage breast cancer called BRCA-mutated HER2-negative, who have already been treated with chemotherapy either before or after surgery. The approval was based on results from a late-stage study. Lynparza show

  • JPMorgan to resume hiring unvaccinated individuals, drop mask mandate -memo

    Mandatory testing for unvaccinated staffers, asking employees to report COVID-19 infection and associated contact tracing and notifications will be discontinued on April 4, the memo said. "We are learning to live with COVID as part of our new normal," the bank said in the memo, as cases decline and vaccines continue to offer high levels of immunity.

  • Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good

    The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›

  • Moderna begins testing experimental HIV vaccine in an early-stage clinical trial

    Shares of Moderna Inc. soared 19.2% in trading on Monday after the company announced that it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial of its experimental HIV vaccine. The trial is an open-label, randomized study evaluating the investigational mRNA vaccine in 100 adults between the ages of 18 and 55 years who are HIV negative. It's being funded by the National Institutes of Health, which said Monday that it is also sponsoring two other trials of HIV vaccine candidates. Moderna's stoc

  • Bristol, Nektar to terminate melanoma therapy trials after study fails

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics, the developer of experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin that was used in the combination therapy, plunged nearly 55% to $4.79 in early trading. With the drug failing to meet any of its goals, Nektar said it would consider reining in its cash spending, which was about $800 million at the end of December. "We're preparing a plan that has the goal of establishing a minimum cash runway to the end of at least 2024 with our existing cash balance," said Nektar President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Robin in a conference call.