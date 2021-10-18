U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.67
    +11.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,300.89
    +6.13 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,965.38
    +68.04 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.12
    +4.46 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0740 (+4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2500
    +0.5730 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,253.72
    +1,483.31 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.58
    -1.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay Expands to Two New Las Vegas Locations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Chef Bobby Flay and Caesars Entertainment today announced plans to expand Flay's fast-casual brand, Bobby's Burgers, to two new locations on the Las Vegas Strip at Harrah's Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. Bobby's Burgers is inspired by Flay's love of the grill and the traditional burger, fries and shake combo.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

**For high-res photos, click here**

"Since the opening of our first Las Vegas location at Caesars Palace back in May, we've seen an incredible response to Bobby's Burgers and my twist on the American classic," said Flay. "Now guests can also enjoy one of my burgers at Harrah's or just beneath the Eiffel Tower replica at Paris, with both center-Strip locations easily accessible and serving up some of the best bites in town."

"Bobby Flay has been an incredible partner to Caesars for nearly 20 years, and with the success of his two most recent concepts—Amalfi and Bobby's Burgers—we were inclined to find additional opportunities for our guests to experience his food," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. "Guests of Harrah's and Paris are going to be blown away by the flavors Bobby is able to inject into his recipes and the hand-crafting that goes into each menu item—especially my personal favorite, the cookies and cream milkshake."

When Flay is done working in the kitchens of his fine dining restaurants, he craves just one thing: a burger. That love for American cuisine can be found on the menu at Bobby's Burgers. Not only will guests see an array of flavors represented, but Bobby's Burgers also focuses on high-quality, made-to-order recipes at approachable prices.

The menu at the two new locations features Flay's original recipes including signature burgers, fries with delicious sauces and creamy milkshakes. On the carefully curated menu, guests will find classic flavors as well as burgers with a twist. Guests looking for traditional burgers with unique flavors can indulge in the Crunchburger, topped with bacon, American cheese and potato chips; or the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, topped with blue cheese sauce and bacon. Guests can also opt to try burgers without beef, including Bobby's Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato. Additionally, the Harrah's location will offer breakfast options on their menu.

Other highlights include:

  • Side options such as French fries, fries with toppings such as cheese and bacon, sweet potato fries and buttermilk onion rings

  • A variety of dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard-horseradish for the traditionalists or Bobby's special sauce for the adventurous

  • Milkshake flavors including vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies + cream, strawberry and pistachio

  • A selection of refreshments and ice-cold beers make for perfect pairings

Bobby's Burgers at Harrah's Las Vegas is slated to open by December 2021 and will be located in Fulton Street Food Hall. Bobby's Burgers at Paris Las Vegas is anticipated to open March 2022 and will be located in the Le Boulevard area, adjacent to the coming-soon Nobu Restaurant & Lounge.

About Harrah's Las Vegas
Harrah's Las Vegas is a welcoming resort where guests can break away from their daily routine in a playful atmosphere. The resort offers more than 2,500 renovated hotel rooms and suites with bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Harrah's Las Vegas features 87,000 square feet of casino space, a modern Race & Sports Book offering both live gaming and sports betting, and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Six restaurants encompass everything from PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro, to the chef-driven Fulton Street Food Hall, to the upscale setting of Ruth's Chris Steak House, a romantic venue with breathtaking views of The Strip. Harrah's outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world's top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include the first-ever solo residency from Donny Osmond, as well as AGT's Tape Face, Menopause the Musical, X Country and "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" beginning this fall. Harrah's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit harrahslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Harrah's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Paris Las Vegas:
Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; the two-acre Pool á París; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak and quick service restaurant Brioche by Guy Savoy. Paris Las Vegas will soon be home to Lisa Vanderpump's second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, and an all-new Nobu restaurant and lounge. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

###

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bobbys-burgers-by-bobby-flay-expands-to-two-new-las-vegas-locations-301401726.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

    ‘I’ve definitely had better,’ he says of food served at new steakhouse

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • U.S. industrial output dropped sharply in September

    The numbers: Industrial production fell a sharp 1.3% in September, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. The gain was below Wall Street expectations of a 0.2% gain, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal. Adding to the sense of weakness in the data, industrial output in August was revised to a fall of 0.1% versus the prior estimate of a 0.4% gain.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assess an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Y

  • Asian shares under pressure after China growth falls short of expectations

    Chinese growth is under pressure from government controls meant to curb energy use and reduce financial risks from reliance on debt-fueled property developments.

  • Amazon to add thousands of seasonal jobs in Greater Washington

    Amazon.com Inc. is planning to hire 2,800 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, in anticipation of increased holiday demand and the need to process and deliver customer orders through the e-commerce platform. The company plans to hire more than 9,000 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including 3,700 new roles in Virginia and 2,600 new jobs in Maryland, most of which are based in Baltimore, Amazon announced Monday. Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Seattle-based vice president of people experience and technology for the global operations team, said the company is ramping up hiring in Greater Washington because of a projected surge in customer demand.

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Steel Dynamics, NetFlix, Tesla, AutoNation and Honeywell in Focus

    The third-quarter earnings season was kicked off last week. Following is a list of companies’ earnings scheduled for release October 18-22, along with previews for select companies. This quarter, investors will remain concerned that rising costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits.

  • Here's How Johnson & Johnson Stock Looks Ahead of Earnings

    Johnson & Johnson is due to report its quarterly earnings figures on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and investors will be ready to pick through the numbers and footnotes. In the updated daily bar chart of JNJ, below, we can see that the shares have been trading around our $159 stop so I will assume that traders took a loss on our June recommendation. The shares are trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line looks like it has stabilized and the 12-day price momentum study shows a pattern of higher lows from September to October for a bullish divergence when compared to the price action.

  • FOREX-Dollar resumes upward March on higher yields; yen falls again

    The U.S. dollar gained broadly on Monday, rebounding towards a one-year high hit last week as slowing economic growth in China and firmer U.S. Treasury yields boosted the appeal of the greenback with the Japanese yen among the major losers. Three data points over the weekend, namely strong inflation data in New Zealand, hawkish comments from the Bank of England and slowing growth in China has reaffirmed the broad theme of rising inflation and slowing growth in global markets. Investors have chosen to trade that theme by buying the greenback against its rivals while simultaneously dumping currencies of commodity importers like Japan.

  • Brent oil retreats after briefly topping $85 as WTI crude pares gains

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark turning lower and the U.S. benchmark paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs on concerns over tight supplies.

  • Before debt woes, China Evergrande's ambitious car making goals stunned industry

    At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the booth for China Evergrande Group's new energy vehicle (NEV) unit was hard to miss. One of the largest exhibitions at the event, in a prime spot opposite BMW, the property developer-backed unit showed off nine concept vehicle models under its brand "Hengchi", which translates to "eternally speeding." "There has never been a car company that has been able to deliver such a diversified product line in such a short amount of time," Daniel Kirchert, who joined Evergrande NEV days before the auto show as vice president, told industry executives and reporters in a speech at the event.

  • Annovis Bio Stock Tumbled, and CEO Maria L. Maccecchini Bought Shares

    Annovis Bio stock hasn’t recovered after losing more than half its value after a late July presentation. Last week, insiders led by CEO Maria L. Maccecchini scooped up shares.

  • UniCredit's New CEO Wants to Bring On More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel intends to hire as many as 50 investment bankers to capture more business from medium-sized corporate clients, pushing the lender further into a hotly-contested market. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular

  • Netflix and Tesla will look to buck the earnings-slowdown trend

    While earnings growth is expected to slow down appreciably for many companies from a record-breaking first half, two prominent companies are projected to put up big numbers this week.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • Facebook: Controversy Creates a Buying Opportunity, Says Analyst

    Not for the first time, news boards have recently been plastered with negative Facebook (FB) headlines. Whistleblower Frances Haugen has shone a spotlight on the social media giant’s alleged warped priorities, where profits are deemed more important than users’ health. It’s a bad look and has been one of the factors behind the stock’s 15% drop from the all-time highs notched in early September. But according to Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth, the sell-off has created a “long-term buying opportuni

  • Bitcoin ProShares ETF confirmed for Tuesday launch; Bitcoin to reach record high?

    By Samuel Indyk

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop as inflation concerns outweigh earnings optimism

    Stocks were mixed on Monday in a choppy session after the S&P 500's best week since July.