Bobit Rebrand Signals Company’s Focus on the Future of B2B

Bobit Business Media
·5 min read

On its 60th anniversary, Bobit commits to significant investment in content innovation, business intelligence solutions, product development and talent.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the company officially announced a rebrand as Bobit. More than just a media company, Bobit is publicly launching its commitment to Business Intelligently – a new approach to spotlight its belief that business leaders want to make smarter decisions, and that making business intelligence actionable is where it begins. When decisions focused on what products to sell today or what solutions to build tomorrow are needed, Bobit streamlines access to timely data and shortens the path to the right choice. The company’s focus is on significantly investing in customer service, innovating new product offerings and solutions, and focusing on the expansion of its talent and expertise.

“Bobit is moving into a new era of growth by making bold and ambitious business decisions that continue to prove our leadership position in the industries we serve,” says CEO Paras Maniar. “Bobit enables doing business more intelligently. Our deep expertise in content, events and data services allows industry professionals to make better decisions – whether that is deciding where to invest for the future or where to target marketing and sales efforts in the near-term. Business Intelligently is the lens through which Bobit measures every decision on products, people and processes.”

Elevated client service

Bobit has been successfully weathering the challenge presented by the pandemic and is poised to move into a new era of customer value and reporting. The company has always been on the leading edge in its industry – events, media and digital innovation – and will build on its strong foundation to move from being solely focused as a media company to a leading tech- and data-enabled business solutions company – always with deep client relationships at the heart of what it does.

Superior content

Bobit is at the genesis of new products and solutions creation with business intelligence at the core. Content, and its trusted portfolio of brands, remain at the heart of the business, as it ventures into new-to-Bobit formats (including 11 new video and content series – with soon-to-be spin-off podcasts).

Innovative connections

In the event space, Bobit launched an all-new self-contained virtual platform and has already hosted 15 successful events; with the most recent event providing both a simulcast and live in-person option. Always innovating, the company has expanded beyond standard events to be more event solutions oriented with runway-based options, hybrid modeling with simulcasting, and non-Bobit strategic co-locations.

In improved technology, clients will soon experience Bobit Connect, providing a unique login experience to unify and empower the connected user’s experience with initial offerings that provide immediate value. Bobit Connect gives users easy subscription control, streamlined access to premier content, device-to-device memory to pick up where they left off, and bookmarking across their full industry portfolio with Bobit. Users can look forward to their Bobit Connect account providing access to exclusive content, features and savings opportunities.

A leading business

The company continues to lead in fleet and transportation – moving to a fully digital-only fleet vehicle platform. As Bobit is newly in the CAP/Small Fleet market, dealer groups get access to data and content/tools for better leads that drive sales.

Other new solutions include the Buyer Intent Program, where clients get exclusive access to engagement with Bobit content showing strong intent to buy; the Data Subscription Service, a fleet and transportation data service intended to help accelerate sales through data, data cleansing, intent, market insight; and E-learnings that leverage Bobit’s knowledge of beauty and health.

Deep talent and expertise

Most critical to the successful execution of this evolved strategy is having the right leadership and deep expertise in place – getting there with both new and familiar faces. Most recently, Bobit completed the formation of their executive team. Chief Executive Officer Paras Maniar joined the company in March of 2020 from Gannett. Since joining the company, Maniar has restructured the organization to be better poised for future growth and adjusted business operations to weather the pandemic, such as enhancing Bobit’s events portfolio with virtual experiences. Chief Revenue Officer Eric Bearly, a long-standing Bobit executive with over 20 years with the company previously served as the company’s Head of Digital and launched Bobit’s fastest growing solution ReadyQuote. The newest member of the team is Chief Finance Officer Kash Sellahewa who has 13+ years of high-level corporate finance at companies including ReachLocal, Westfield and 20th Century Fox.

In addition to its top leaders, the company has expanded a number of roles:

  • Tim Chambers, VP of Marketing, was promoted from his previous role to lead the rebranding and to prioritize providing better marketing solutions for customers.

  • Erin Fields, VP of Events, was previously at Informa where she oversaw operations of the MAGIC trade show. She now leads the 30+ live, virtual and hybrid events Bobit produces each year.

  • Patrick Grogan, VP of Product and New Initiatives, has significant go-to-market and start-up experience, and was brought in to lead a function focused on new product development and data services.

  • Mary Todd, VP of Human Resources, with more than 20 years of HR executive leadership at Bobit, will focus on bringing in new talent, as well as developing existing talent aligned with the growth strategy.

Finally, Paul Hausback, a tenured executive in finance and operations, including multiple companies within The Walt Disney Company, has supported the company in a number of interim executive-level roles.

“We are responding proactively and investing in key areas of the business to ensure long-term value for our customers,” said Bearly, “The trust we’ve earned from our clients through the years allows us to grow the business in a way that is reflective of our storied past yet evolves our business model for success for years to come.”

Bobit’s original content, events and critical data services have always kept industry partners one step ahead. The company’s focus on accelerated investment in technologies, processes and people underscores that commitment and focus to Business Intelligently.

For Inquiries:

Tim Chambers
VP of Marketing
tim.chambers@bobit.com
+1 310-533-2418

About Bobit

Bobit provides critical business intelligence for its partners and customers through essential content, networking and educational experiences, and data & insight solutions. Unmatched publication and website content, best-in-class events for industry leaders, and research, custom media and data products for insightful market information that Bobit calls Business Intelligently. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, with a coast-to-coast team spanning North America, Bobit elevates industry potential for professionals in multiple verticals including fleet, automotive dealer, public safety, and beauty, health & wellness with superior brands including Automotive Fleet, Heavy Duty Trucking, Auto Dealer Today, POLICE and Modern Salon. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.


