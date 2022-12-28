U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.00
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,410.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,903.00
    -12.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.79
    +0.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    +0.78 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7360
    +0.3070 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,723.35
    -157.55 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.30
    -4.38 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,211.09
    -236.78 (-0.90%)
     

BOC Aviation Announces Order for 40 Additional Boeing 737-8 Jets

·3 min read

- Order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover

- 737-8 fuel efficiency and reliability support BOC Aviation's growth strategy

- More than 1,500 gross orders for 737 MAX family since late 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Aviation Limited and Boeing [NYSE:BA] today announced that the airplane lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 40 additional 737-8 jets. With the order, BOC Aviation is advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, environmentally sustainable airplanes that are in demand with airline customers.

SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2022 – BOC Aviation Limited and Boeing [NYSE:BA] announced that the airplane lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 40 additional 737-8 jets. Shown here, BOC Aviation 737-8. Image credit: Boeing
SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2022 – BOC Aviation Limited and Boeing [NYSE:BA] announced that the airplane lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 40 additional 737-8 jets. Shown here, BOC Aviation 737-8. Image credit: Boeing

"We are pleased to continue to build on our existing relationship with Boeing, with this 40-aircraft incremental order for the fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The incremental order takes our total 737 MAX 8 orderbook with Boeing to 80 aircraft," said David Walton, BOC Aviation deputy managing director and chief operating officer. "We look forward to continuing to provide one of the industry's most technologically advanced aircraft for delivery on lease to our airline customers, and to support their sustainable growth over the balance of this decade."

Boeing continues to see strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,500 gross orders since late 2020.

"We are proud that BOC Aviation continues to invest in the 737-8 with its industry-leading versatility and ability to fly almost any short- and medium-haul market profitably," said Ryan Weir, vice president of Global Leasing Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We look forward to more opportunities to expand our relationship to support BOC Aviation and its customers."

The 737-8 is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market. The airplane can fly 3,500 nautical miles – about 600 miles farther than its predecessor – allowing airlines to profitably serve new and more direct routes for passengers. Compared to the airplanes it replaces, the 737-8 also delivers superior efficiency, using 20% less fuel and significantly reducing CO2 emissions and operating costs.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 612 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 81 airlines in 38 countries and regions worldwide as of 30 September 2022. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

Contact:
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Dmitry Krol
Boeing Communications
+1 (206) 661-2903
dmitry.krol@boeing.com

Timothy Ross
BOC Aviation
+65 6325 9878
+65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boc-aviation-announces-order-for-40-additional-boeing-737-8-jets-301710148.html

SOURCE Boeing

Recommended Stories

  • Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes

    The Singapore-based lessor said it also amended its existing purchase agreement with Boeing as part of the deal, resulting in it having 80 737 MAX jets on order in total, to be delivered from 2023 to 2028. Boeing's total aircraft orders net of cancellations for the year reached 571 in the 11 months ended November, while rival Airbus SE reported 825 net orders in the same period. Both manufacturers are expected to receive large orders soon from Air India, which is negotiating a major fleet renewal and expansion under new owner Tata Group that industry sources said could involve nearly 500 aircraft.

  • Leanne Caret to consult Boeing on recruiting

    Caret, a Wichita-area native, previously led Boeing's defense unit from 2016 until March of this year.

  • Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) closed at $25.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day.

  • 10 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most overvalued companies according to the financial media. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media. The significant correction in the global equities markets over the past 11 months of 2022 […]

  • CVS Health (CVS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    CVS Health (CVS) closed at $93.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day.

  • 20 Biggest Employers in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest employers in the world. For more companies that sometimes end up employing more than a million people, head on over to 5 Biggest Employers in the World. Employment or the number of people that have a full time job is a crucial factor […]

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • Where Will Amazon's Stock Be in 5 Years?

    2022 was a year to forget for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which lost roughly half its market value as investors fretted over the slowing growth of its e-commerce and cloud platform businesses. Let's reevaluate Amazon's growth trajectory, its near-term challenges, and where it might be headed over the next five years. Between 2016 and 2021, Amazon's revenue rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% to $469.8 billion.

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.