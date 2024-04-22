Bock Family Foundation announces spring 2024 grant recipients

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. announced that $100,590 was awarded to 29 grant recipients during a presentation held on Monday, April 22 at the Perry Public Library. Since 2002, The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling more than $2.6 million, including grants awarded in this grant cycle.

The recipients of spring 2024 grant awards include:

  • Dallas County Conservation Board – $4,000 to construct Bird Blind at Voas Nature Area

  • Perry Public Library – $1,900 for Kidsfest 2024

  • McCreary Community Building – $1,991 to procure advanced CPR manikins

  • City of Perry – $5,000 to install synthetic ice rink at Perry Solar Pavilion

  • Dallas County Hospital Foundation – $3,000 to replenish Blessing Box

  • Dallas County Hospital Foundation – $6,800 towards new otoscopes/ophthalmoscopes for clinics

  • The Perry School Foundation – $5,000 for Bluejay sculptures

  • St Patrick Catholic School – $2,600 to replace Kindergarten & 1st grade classroom furniture

  • Perry Middle School Band – $2,000 to purchase concert tuba

  • Perry High School Music Department – $2,500 towards trip to Memphis/Nashville April 2024

  • P.A.C.E.S. – $7,500 towards Before/After Summer Program

  • Perry Area Child Development Center – $4,500 for scholarships

  • Everybody Wins!Iowa – $2,500 for PowerRead Program Perry Elementary School

  • Perry Iowa Rotary Club Foundation Inc. – $1,354 for laptop & projector for presentations    

  • Perry Area Emergency Food Council – $2,500 for Pantry Farmers Market Dollars

  • Raccoon River Pet Rescue – $2,000 for veterinary sedation/anesthesia patient monitor        

  • Perry Girls Softball Association – $3,000 towards new equipment shed

  • Friends of Hotel Pattee, Inc. – $5,000 to replace commercial double convection oven           

  • Perry Lutheran Home – $5,000 for evacuation chairs for Spring Valley & King's Garden     

  • Perry Alano Club – $8,545 for exterior siding, door & lighting

  • City of Bouton – $6,000 towards Bouton Trailhead

  • Minburn Community Betterment Group – $800 for Meet Me in Minburn concert series       

  • De Soto Fire Department – $5,000 for replacement of gas powered equipment with battery-operated

  • AHeinz57Pet Rescue & Transport Inc. – $2,000 for Crisis Assistance Fund

  • Panther Creek Church of the Brethren – $3,600 for Blessing Box

  • Van Meter Public Library – $2,000 to purchase new furniture

  • Adel DeSoto Soccer Club – $1,000 for backstop replacement net, referee kits, soccer goals 

  • Good Samaritan Food Pantry – $2,500 for tent, table, flags, chairs for Farmers Market and other events

  • Brenton Arboretum – $1,000 for mobile programming

Perry Girls Softball Association receives a Bock Family Foundation grant during a grant presentation on Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Perry Public Library.
The Bock Family Foundation, Inc., located in Perry, was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates in 2002, and is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Projects funded must be located in Dallas County. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government.

The Foundation awards grants in the spring and fall. Application deadlines are March 1 and September 1 respectively. Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Bock Family Foundation, at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com or PO Box 487, Perry, IA, 50220.

Directors of the Bock Family Foundation include Jon S. Peters, President; Brent Halling, Vice-President; Joyce Van Kirk, Secretary; Jean Bromert, John C. Powell, Rusty Burgett and Jon Williams.

