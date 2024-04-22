Bock Family Foundation announces spring 2024 grant recipients
The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. announced that $100,590 was awarded to 29 grant recipients during a presentation held on Monday, April 22 at the Perry Public Library. Since 2002, The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling more than $2.6 million, including grants awarded in this grant cycle.
The recipients of spring 2024 grant awards include:
Dallas County Conservation Board – $4,000 to construct Bird Blind at Voas Nature Area
Perry Public Library – $1,900 for Kidsfest 2024
McCreary Community Building – $1,991 to procure advanced CPR manikins
City of Perry – $5,000 to install synthetic ice rink at Perry Solar Pavilion
Dallas County Hospital Foundation – $3,000 to replenish Blessing Box
Dallas County Hospital Foundation – $6,800 towards new otoscopes/ophthalmoscopes for clinics
The Perry School Foundation – $5,000 for Bluejay sculptures
St Patrick Catholic School – $2,600 to replace Kindergarten & 1st grade classroom furniture
Perry Middle School Band – $2,000 to purchase concert tuba
Perry High School Music Department – $2,500 towards trip to Memphis/Nashville April 2024
P.A.C.E.S. – $7,500 towards Before/After Summer Program
Perry Area Child Development Center – $4,500 for scholarships
Everybody Wins!Iowa – $2,500 for PowerRead Program Perry Elementary School
Perry Iowa Rotary Club Foundation Inc. – $1,354 for laptop & projector for presentations
Perry Area Emergency Food Council – $2,500 for Pantry Farmers Market Dollars
Raccoon River Pet Rescue – $2,000 for veterinary sedation/anesthesia patient monitor
Perry Girls Softball Association – $3,000 towards new equipment shed
Friends of Hotel Pattee, Inc. – $5,000 to replace commercial double convection oven
Perry Lutheran Home – $5,000 for evacuation chairs for Spring Valley & King's Garden
Perry Alano Club – $8,545 for exterior siding, door & lighting
City of Bouton – $6,000 towards Bouton Trailhead
Minburn Community Betterment Group – $800 for Meet Me in Minburn concert series
De Soto Fire Department – $5,000 for replacement of gas powered equipment with battery-operated
AHeinz57Pet Rescue & Transport Inc. – $2,000 for Crisis Assistance Fund
Panther Creek Church of the Brethren – $3,600 for Blessing Box
Van Meter Public Library – $2,000 to purchase new furniture
Adel DeSoto Soccer Club – $1,000 for backstop replacement net, referee kits, soccer goals
Good Samaritan Food Pantry – $2,500 for tent, table, flags, chairs for Farmers Market and other events
Brenton Arboretum – $1,000 for mobile programming
The Bock Family Foundation, Inc., located in Perry, was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates in 2002, and is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Projects funded must be located in Dallas County. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government.
The Foundation awards grants in the spring and fall. Application deadlines are March 1 and September 1 respectively. Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Bock Family Foundation, at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com or PO Box 487, Perry, IA, 50220.
Directors of the Bock Family Foundation include Jon S. Peters, President; Brent Halling, Vice-President; Joyce Van Kirk, Secretary; Jean Bromert, John C. Powell, Rusty Burgett and Jon Williams.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bock Family Foundation announces spring 2024 grant recipients