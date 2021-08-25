U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.71
    +7.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,432.39
    +66.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,029.18
    +9.38 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.61
    +11.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.64
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -20.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3320
    +0.0420 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0670
    +0.4300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,353.72
    -86.09 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.43
    +2.89 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.74
    +14.96 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Bodo.ai secures $14M, aims to make Python better at handling large-scale data

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Bodo.ai, a parallel compute platform for data workloads, is developing a compiler to make Python portable and efficient across multiple hardware platforms. It announced Wednesday a $14 million Series A funding round led by Dell Technologies Capital.

Python is one of the top programming languages used among artificial intelligence and machine learning developers and data scientists, but as Behzad Nasre, co-founder and CEO of Bodo.ai, points out, it is challenging to use when handling large-scale data.

Bodo.ai, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2019 by Nasre and Ehsan Totoni, CTO, to make Python higher performing and production ready. Nasre, who had a long career at Intel before starting Bodo, met Totoni and learned about the project that he was working on to democratize machine learning and enable parallel learning for everyone. Parallelization is the only way to extend Moore’s Law, Nasre told TechCrunch.

Sentry launches new performance monitoring software for Python and JavaScript

Bodo does this via a compiler technology that automates the parallelization so that data and ML developers don’t have to use new libraries, APIs or rewrite Python into other programming languages or graphics processing unit code to achieve scalability. Its technology is being used to make data analytics tools in real time and is being used across industries like financial, telecommunications, retail and manufacturing.

“For the AI revolution to happen, developers have to be able to write code in simple Python, and that high-performance capability will open new doors,” Totoni said. “Right now, they rely on specialists to rewrite them, and that is not efficient.”

Joining Dell in the round were Uncorrelated Ventures, Fusion Fund and Candou Ventures. Including the new funding, Bodo has raised $14 million in total. The company went after Series A dollars after its product had matured and there was good traction with customers, prompting Bodo to want to scale quicker, Nasre said.

Nasre feels Dell Technologies Capital was “uniquely positioned to help us in terms of reserves and the role they play in the enterprise at large, which is to have the most effective salesforce in enterprise.”

Though he was already familiar with Nasre, Daniel Docter, managing director at Dell Technologies, heard about Bodo from a data scientist friend who told Docter that Bodo’s preliminary results “were amazing.”

Much of Dell’s investments are in the early-stage and in deep tech founders that understand the problem. Docter puts Totoni and Nasre in that category.

“Ehsan fits this perfectly, he has super deep technology knowledge and went out specifically to solve the problem,” he added. “Behzad, being from Intel, saw and lived with the problem, especially seeing Hadoop fail and Spark take its place.”

Meanwhile, with the new funding, Nasre intends to triple the size of the team and invest in R&D to build and scale the company. It will also be developing a marketing and sales team.

Now may be the best time to become a full-stack developer

The company is now shifting from financing to customer- and revenue-focused as it aims to drive up adoption by the Python community.

“Our technology can translate simple code into the fast code that the experts will try,” Totoni said. “I joined Intel Labs to work on the problem, and we think we have the first solution that will democratize machine learning for developers and data scientists. Now, they have to hand over Python code to specialists who rewrite it for tools. Bodo is a new type of compiler technology that democratizes AI.”

 

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Analyst Day Slated For Sept. 15 Amid Shift To Software, Services

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • BlackBerry Awarded AAA Rating in SE Labs' Breach Response Test

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the results from SE Labs' Breach Response test on BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics, its AI-driven endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. The combined EPP and EDR solution was able to provide complete prevention, complete detection, and zero false positive results, earning SE Lab's maximum AAA rating for its excellent performance.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 25th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels, however, would leave support levels in play…

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Rally On Palo Alto Earnings Beat Amid Ransomware Attacks

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano is now the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has rightfully earned its separate coverage.

  • Dogecoin Attempts To Rebound After Strong Sell-Off

    Dogecoin gains some ground while Bitcoin is trying to settle back above $48,000.

  • Martello Joins Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance Program

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, is pleased to announce an agreement with Microsoft in which Martello will join the Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance program as a Strategic Global Independent Software Vendor (GISV) Partner. This agreement provides Martello with deeper engagement and access to Microsoft customer and par

  • SpaceX has already shipped 100,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals

    Starlink has already shipped 100,000 satellite internet terminals before it has even achieved global coverage.

  • Apple, Google App Store Models Face New Threat in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is poised to become the first country to impose curbs on the lucrative app stores run by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, setting up a potential showdown with the Biden administration.President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party used its parliamentary supermajority to push out of committee a bill that would ban companies from forcing developers to use their online payment systems. The ruling party’s heft in the National Assembly suggests the Telecommunications Busine

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • An Apple exec just accidentally confirmed the iPhone 13’s September launch event

    Apple executive Lisa Jackson updated her Twitter profile today and, in the process, may have inadvertently revealed that this year’s media event will be a virtual affair. Hardly a surprise, with the Delta variant of the coronavirus still spreading like crazy, many states have started to reinstitute new COVID-19 safety measures. With that said, it … The post An Apple exec just accidentally confirmed the iPhone 13’s September launch event appeared first on BGR.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 24th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish session, a return to yesterday’s highs would support a breakout day for the majors.

  • Samsung disables the Galaxy Z Fold 3's camera if you unlock its bootloader

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 3's camera will become inaccessible if you unlock its bootloader.

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled a mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • Polyhacker returns remainder of $610m cryptocurrency bounty

    About $267m of ethereum, $252m of Binance coin and roughly $85m in USDC tokens were taken, according to wallet addresses posted on Twitter.

  • Amazon sale slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to $29

    Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad … The post Amazon sale slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to $29 appeared first on BGR.

  • U.S. approves Huawei to buy chips - sources

    U.S. officials gave a green light to companies looking to sell microchips to the blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei, helping to fuel the firm’s vehicle parts business.The approvals are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.That’s all according to two people familiar with the matter. Huawei is the world’s biggest maker of telecoms gear, but it has been stumbling under Trump-era bans against it buying U.S. products.However, the sources exclusively told Reuters that in recent months the U.S. has given approval to suppliers to sell Huawei chips that go in car parts, including video screens and sensors.Auto components generally aren’t considered sophisticated and Huawei has pivoted toward items that are less likely to fall under U.S. bans.The Biden administration has continued to deny Huawei chips that would go in 5G-capable devices like smartphones.The U.S. has gone to great lengths to suppress Huawei’s key business in 5G-related products and pushed allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks, citing concerns Beijing could use Huawei gear for spying.When asked about the licenses, a U.S. Department of Commerce spokesperson said the government continues to apply licensing policies to "restrict Huawei's access to commodities, software, or technology for activities that could harm U.S. national securityand foreign policy interests."A Huawei spokeswoman declined to comment on the licenses.

  • Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst. What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs. According to him, if Bitcoin were to reach that price by the end of August, then bulls are likely to bring its price to new all-time highs of $70.000 to $75.000. What Else: Mazur believe

  • Apple planning new high-end Mac Mini with its own ‘M1X’ chip, report claims

    Apple is planning a new, high-end version of its Mac Mini with a similarly fresh kind of chip, according to a new report. Last year, Apple introduced a range of new computers that included its M1 chip, the first processor it has made for its own computers. The newest addition to the line-up is the new iMac, but Apple introduced the new chip with a refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini.