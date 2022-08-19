U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

Body Area Network Market to Exceed US$ 229.8 Billion by 2032 Amid Rapid Expansion of MedTech Industry with Digitization; States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The body area network market analysis offered by Fact.MR scrutinizes key growth factors that are impacting sales in the market. The report provides in-depth insights covering key factors such as drivers, opportunities, key players' strategies, and demand outlook. In addition to this, the study analyzes latest trends across various segments such as technology, devices, end use industry, and region.

Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global body area network market is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.3% during the assessment period (2022-2032), thereby reaching a valuation of nearly US$ 229.8 Billion in 2032. Growing use of wireless devices to accurately measure various body functions and increasing digitization in the healthcare sector are the key factors driving sales of body area network devices.

The global healthcare industry is going through a technological revolution as many old processes and methods are being replaced by digitization. Telehealth, e-health, EHR, and digital health mapping are some of the latest technologies adopted by healthcare providers to keep in sync with growing consumer expectations, opines Fact.MR.

The growing MedTech industry is creating numerous opportunities for body area network manufacturers as demand for innovative devices and products is increasing. Use of big data in medical field along with IoT is also creating high demand for cutting-edge products, thereby creating new opportunities for body area network market players.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7208

Growing focus on consistently tracking vital body parameters of athletes and sportspersons is another key driver of the body area network market. Coaches and fitness staff all over the globe are looking for minutest details to boost performance of athletes. Owing to these factors, use of body area networks in the sports industry is expected to grow during the forecast period, opines Fact.MR.

Decreasing price of semiconductors is another key factor driving sales of body area networks globally. Semiconductor prices have declined over the years and this has resulted in lower prices of various products, including body area network devices.

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. body area network market is likely to reach US$ 88 Billion by end of 2032.

  • By technology, Bluetooth is likely to remain at the forefront and is expected to grow at 24.3% CAGR during the assessment period.

  • Japan body area network market is set to exhibit about 22.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

  • The U.K. is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 20.8% in the body area network market.

  • South Korea and China body area network markets are projected to exhibit 23.3% and 24.7%, respectively in 2022 to 2032.

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing geriatric population around the globe is creating high demand for accurate and reliable devices like body area networks that can predict and prevent strokes.

  • Digitization of the healthcare industry with rising focus on improving patient care is likely to augur well for the body area network market.

Restraints:

  • Low awareness regarding the benefits of body area networks in emerging countries continues to be a key restraint for manufacturers.

  • As efficient working of body area networks requires stable network connectivity, lack of internet connection in rural areas may hinder growth.

To Gain In-depth Insights into Body Area Network Market, Request Methodology at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7208

Competitive Landscape:

Innovation is the buzzword in the body area network market and the majority of key players are focusing on launching innovative products to boost their share. Manufacturers are also focusing on increasing the battery life and reducing the price of their products to provide better value for money to consumers.

For instance,

  • In Aug 2022, Garmin launched Enduro 2, which has 40% longer battery life than its original model. The new model is also equipped with the brightest flashlight and various features that can help athletes in monitoring their performance in a better way.

  • EufyHome Smart Scale P2 Pro was launched in the market in August 2022 for a low price of $60.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Telefonica SA

  • Bluetooth SIG

  • Jawbone Inc.

  • General Electric Company (GE)

  • IBM Corporation

  • Ericsson AB

  • Fujitsu Linited

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Intel Corporation

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • ST Microelectronics

More Valuable Insights on Body Area Network Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global body area network market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of body area network with analysis across below segments:

By Technology:

  • Bluetooth

  • Wi-Fi

  • Zigbee

  • Others

By Devices:

  • Wearable Devices

  • Implant Devices

By End Use Industry:

  • Healthcare

  • Sports

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Body Area Network Market:

  • What is the projected value of the body area network market in 2022?

  • At what rate will the global body area network market grow until 2032?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the body area network market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global body area network market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the factors driving the body area network market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the body area network market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Technology Domain

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market: The global network function virtualization (NFV) market is set to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period of 2022-2032. Adoption of virtualized software in several data centers across the globe along with cloud service providers is fuelling the demand for NFV in the market.

Network Access Control Market: Sales in the network access control market are expected to surge at a staggering 22% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2032). The demand in network access control market is expected to reach US$ 15.37 Billion by the end of 2032 on the back of rising application in BFSI sector.

Wireless Communication Equipment Market: Wireless communication equipment market is likely to grow at a steady pace during 2022-2032 owing to falling prices of data and rising proliferation of smartphones. Development of advanced technology that facilitates easy wireless sharing is also providing an impetus to the market.

Kiosk Market - Overall, the kiosk market landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 38.5 Billion until 2032. Sales of vending kiosks will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 10.7% from 2015-2021. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 17.2 Billion during the forecast period.

Small Cell 5G Network Market - The small cell 5G network market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032). It is estimated to be worth around US$ 8.2 Bn in 2032, rising up from US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022.

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market - An absolute dollar growth worth US$ 213.8 Billion has been projected for the upcoming decade. By technology, Wi-Fi wireless broadband in public safety is registered for high growth, documenting a CAGR of 27% from 2015-2021. Market demand for wireless broadband in public safety is expected to remain the highest in the U.S, reaching a value of US$ 83.6 Billion in 2032.

Anti-Drone Market - Anti-drone system sales account for around 4% share of the global drone market globally; however, penetration is expected to increase rapidly in parallel to the increasing unit sales of drones across the world.

North America Precision Farming Market - Growth in the North American precision farming market is attributed to the swelling government initiatives for the implementation of modern agriculture technologies and developed agricultural infrastructure in the region.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market - Global network attached storage (NAS) industry revenue stood at US$ 26.9 Billion in FY 2021, and is forecast to reach US$ 31.1 Billion, registering a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 15.61% in 2022. The market is poised to embark on a positive trajectory, documenting a 14% value CAGR from 2022-2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 115.2 Billion by 2032.

Fintech-as-a-Service Market - The global fintech-as-a-service market is expected to be valued at US$ 269.2 Billion in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the aspects such as the swelling adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, mobile payment, and increasing investments in fintech infrastructure.

