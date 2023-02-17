Body armor market size to grow by USD 7.99 billion by 2027, APAC will account for 54% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global body armor market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.99 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 23.04 billion. The APAC region is projected to witness an incremental growth of 54%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027

Body armor market - Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Body armor market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Body armor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (BPJ and BPH), Product (Overt and Covert), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the BPJ segment will be significant during the forecast period. BPJ, also known as a ballistic jacket, is capable of absorbing impacts and reducing or preventing fragmentation due to projectile intrusion from firearms and explosions. These jackets are made of a protective material known as Kevlar, which is the most commonly used material as armor for protection against bullets used in handguns. The demand for these jackets is expected to increase during the forecast period with the growth in crime rates, violence, and terrorism across the world.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global body armor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global body armor market.

APAC will account for 54% of the market growth during the forecast period. Growing geopolitical tensions in the region is compelling countries to spend significantly in the defense sector. This is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the body armor market in APAC.

Body armor market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the emergence of lightweight raw materials.

Many vendors operating in the market are focusing on the development of lightweight materials for use in body armor.

For instance, Honeywell International is using Spectra fiber. It is a ultra-high-molecular-weight polythene made using a get-spinning process. The fiber is 60% stronger than aramid fiber and is designed to offer better flexibility and comfort.

Similarly, Optimal armor offers its Hadrian range of body armor that typically weighs between 1.5 kg and 2.8 kg. The body armor is designed to enhance performance on the battlefield.

The growing use of lightweight materials will lead to an increase in the adoption of lighter body armor due to their advantages, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

Innovations in materials used for bulletproof jackets is identified as the key trend in the market.

Over recent years, the market has witnessed significant advancements in terms of product innovation.

Some vendors are considering the use of non-Newtonian fluid to enhance the drawbacks of traditional vests.

Bulletproof vests filled with non-Newtonian fluid are capable of stopping bullets from a distance of approximately 1,470 feet. Body armors made using this new liquid are more flexible and lighter than the traditional Kevlar variant.

Similarly, some vendors are using graphene to manufacture body armor. This material is expected to be 200 times stronger than steel and, at the same time, extremely light-weighted, which makes it an ideal anti-bulletproof material.

Many such developments are expected to positively influence the growth of the global body armor market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Difficulty in optimizing the weight of body armor is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

Despite the use of lightweight materials, the weight of body armor still poses a challenge for their adoption.

The weight of body armor increases when it is combined with devices such as radio, ammunition, and optics.

Besides, body armor are integrated with communication systems, face protection, video cameras, oxygen systems, and other advanced technologies. These devices add extra weight to the body armor which is already heavy.

This is becoming a major challenge for the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this body armor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the body armor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the body armor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the body armor market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of body armor market vendors

Body Armor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, Turkey, India, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GmbH, and United Shield International LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

