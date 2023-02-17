U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,598.50
    +974.13 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Body armor market size to grow by USD 7.99 billion by 2027, APAC will account for 54% of the market growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global body armor market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.99 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 23.04 billion. The APAC region is projected to witness an incremental growth of 54%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027

Body armor market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Body armor market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Body armor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (BPJ and BPH), Product (Overt and Covert), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the BPJ segment will be significant during the forecast period. BPJ, also known as a ballistic jacket, is capable of absorbing impacts and reducing or preventing fragmentation due to projectile intrusion from firearms and explosions. These jackets are made of a protective material known as Kevlar, which is the most commonly used material as armor for protection against bullets used in handguns. The demand for these jackets is expected to increase during the forecast period with the growth in crime rates, violence, and terrorism across the world.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global body armor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global body armor market.

  • APAC will account for 54% of the market growth during the forecast period. Growing geopolitical tensions in the region is compelling countries to spend significantly in the defense sector. This is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the body armor market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Body armor marketMarket Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the emergence of lightweight raw materials.

  • Many vendors operating in the market are focusing on the development of lightweight materials for use in body armor.

  • For instance, Honeywell International is using Spectra fiber. It is a ultra-high-molecular-weight polythene made using a get-spinning process. The fiber is 60% stronger than aramid fiber and is designed to offer better flexibility and comfort.

  • Similarly, Optimal armor offers its Hadrian range of body armor that typically weighs between 1.5 kg and 2.8 kg. The body armor is designed to enhance performance on the battlefield.

  • The growing use of lightweight materials will lead to an increase in the adoption of lighter body armor due to their advantages, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Innovations in materials used for bulletproof jackets is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • Over recent years, the market has witnessed significant advancements in terms of product innovation.

  • Some vendors are considering the use of non-Newtonian fluid to enhance the drawbacks of traditional vests.

  • Bulletproof vests filled with non-Newtonian fluid are capable of stopping bullets from a distance of approximately 1,470 feet. Body armors made using this new liquid are more flexible and lighter than the traditional Kevlar variant.

  • Similarly, some vendors are using graphene to manufacture body armor. This material is expected to be 200 times stronger than steel and, at the same time, extremely light-weighted, which makes it an ideal anti-bulletproof material.

  • Many such developments are expected to positively influence the growth of the global body armor market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Difficulty in optimizing the weight of body armor is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

  • Despite the use of lightweight materials, the weight of body armor still poses a challenge for their adoption.

  • The weight of body armor increases when it is combined with devices such as radio, ammunition, and optics.

  • Besides, body armor are integrated with communication systems, face protection, video cameras, oxygen systems, and other advanced technologies. These devices add extra weight to the body armor which is already heavy.

  • This is becoming a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this body armor market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the body armor market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the body armor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the body armor market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of body armor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The police and law enforcement equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,271.94 million. The development of innovative equipment is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as infrastructural requirements may impede the market growth.

  • The armored vehicles market size is expected to increase by USD 5.4 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally is one of the key factors driving the global armored vehicles market growth. High costs of main battle tanks are the major challenge to the global armored vehicles market growth.

Body Armor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, Turkey, India, China, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GmbH, and United Shield International LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global body armor market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 BPJ - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 BPH - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Overt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Covert - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Ace Link Industrial Inc.

  • 12.5 Armored Republic Holdings LLC

  • 12.6 BAE Systems Plc

  • 12.7 Canadian Armour Ltd.

  • 12.8 Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.

  • 12.9 DFNDR Armor

  • 12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.11 Hellweg International Pty Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hoplite Armor LLC

  • 12.13 Med Eng Holdings ULC

  • 12.14 Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

  • 12.15 Spartan Armor Systems

  • 12.16 U.S. ARMOR Corp.

  • 12.17 United Shield International LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027
Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/body-armor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-99-billion-by-2027--apac-will-account-for-54-of-the-market-growth---technavio-301748637.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla said to consider buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium: report

    MARKET PULSE Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is considering buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium Corp. (CA:SGML) Bloomberg News reported late Friday, citing people familiar with the talks. Tesla has been talking with advisers about a potential bid, and Sigma Lithium is one of “multiple mining options” being explored, the report said.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • How Biden is wrong about the future of oil

    The world is going to need fossil fuels far longer than President Biden seems to think.

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • Natural-Gas Slump Could Last, Says Producer EQT

    EQT, the largest U.S. natural-gas producer, said the market could remain oversupplied for a while. Producers may have to slow their activity.

  • Electricity bills are surging, is it still cheaper to charge an EV than get gas? It depends.

    The cost of charging an EV is almost always less than filling a car's gas tank but it can depend on gas prices and electricity rates where you live.

  • EQT sees potential for shale industry cuts in natural gas production

    Executives from the nation's largest natural gas producer said that the sharp drop in commodity prices late last year and into this year could lead to the industry's cutting back in drilling. Natural gas prices are expected to be about $3.40 per million BTU throughout 2023, down about 50% from a year ago. Both EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice and CFO David Khani told analysts in the company's fourth-quarter/full year conference call Thursday that there were signals that the domestic natural gas industry is showing signs of slowdown.

  • Boeing to move historic financing arm under jet business

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing said on Thursday it is absorbing its decades-old aircraft-financing arm into its commercial airplanes unit as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. After the retirement of Boeing Capital Corp (BCC) President Tim Myers this spring, Boeing said it would "realign" the financing arm within the commercial airplane unit while maintaining "strong coordination" with Boeing's treasury arm. Boeing Capital, a subsidiary of Boeing, provides asset-based financing and leasing to airlines lacking access to funding.

  • Farm-Sector Strength Drives Rising Demand for Deere Equipment

    The world’s largest seller of tractors and crop harvesters said it is expecting higher earnings for the year after reporting a profit of $1.96 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 29.

  • WTI Tumbles As Dollar And Crude Inventories Climb

    Oil prices are tumbling as bearish sentiment builds, but WTI is falling faster than other benchmarks as the U.S. oil market comes under pressure from a strong dollar and climbing inventories

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUn

  • Deere Raises Guidance as Cashed-Up Farmers Fuel Tractor Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. raised its earnings guidance above analyst estimates as sustained high crop prices keep farmers spending, resulting in a record windfall for the top maker of agricultural machinery. Its shares rose.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With

  • Oil Stampede Is On in One of the Emptiest Places in the Americas

    (Bloomberg) -- Annand Jagesar, the managing director of the state-owned oil company of Suriname, is a man in a hurry.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swap, Zelenskiy SaysHe’s racing against time, nature and Guyana, the neighb

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology

    Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • European Gas Falls Below €50 as Historic Energy Crisis Recedes

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures settled below €50 a megawatt-hour for the first time in over 17 months as the region’s worst energy crisis in decades recedes — though there are signs further price declines are unlikely. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Pai

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., Orange S.A. and PLDT

    America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., Orange S.A. and PLDT are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Coffee Futures Recover as Traders Watch Weather

    After plunging to a nearly two-year low, futures for arabica coffee have bounced back as the weather in South America threatens this year’s crop. Most-active coffee futures are up in Friday's session, rising 3.3% to $1.8615 a pound on the Intercontinental Exchange. Coffee prices have climbed over 6% in the past five trading days, and nearly 30% since finding their lowest level in nearly two years last month. The change is driven by an increasingly strained outlook for weather in South America. W

  • Europe to face intense competition for gas with China this year, Shell warns

    Europe will face intense competition from China for gas supplies as the world’s second largest economy re-opens, Shell has warned.