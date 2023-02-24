U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

Body Armor market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% by 2027, Evolving opportunities with Apple Inc., BAE Systems Plc. among others - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The body armor market is estimated to increase by USD 7.99 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027

Body Armor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, Turkey, India, China, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GmbH, and United Shield International LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Smart machines market– Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape -

The global body armor market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer residential real estate in the market are 3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GmbH, and United Shield International LLC, and others.

Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

  • 3M Co.: The company offers body armor products such as 3M lightweight.

  • Ace Link Industrial Inc.: The company offers body armor products such as Patrol, Livewire and Apex.

  • BAE Systems Plc.: The company offers body armor products such as lightweight X small arms protective inserts and lightweight X side ballistic inserts.

  • Canadian Armour Ltd.: The company offers body armor products such as coverts, and cut and stab-resistant armor.

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Smart machines market- Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the type (BPJ and BPH), and product (overt and covert).

  • The BPJ segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A BPJ, also known as a ballistic jacket, is a body armor that absorbs impacts and helps reduce or prevent fragmentation due to projectile intrusion from firearms and explosions. BPJ meets the requirements of the defense forces, paramilitary forces, and dignitaries. Defense, paramilitary forces involved in counterterrorism and insurgent activities, and law enforcement organizations are the main consumers of bulletproof clothing (police). The trend of crime, violence, and terrorism is on the rise and so is the demand for bulletproof clothing. The growing use of bulletproof jackets is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global body armor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential real estate market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 54% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. India is a major exporter of sophisticated bulletproof jackets and helmets to about 250 troops in more than 100 countries, especially to the British, German, Spanish, and French troops and to the US and Japanese police forces. The bulletproof jackets manufactured in India under the Make in India initiative comply with the IS17051:2018 standards formulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Apart from the US, the UK, and Germany, India is the only country with its national standard on bulletproof jackets. The BIS-certified jackets are available in different sizes and ensure 360-degree protection against bullets fired from assault rifles such as AK-47s, which have a traversing speed of 700 meters per second. Moreover, the rampant threat of terror attacks has encouraged the Indian government to procure critical protective equipment for the defense forces. Therefore, owing to such factors the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Smart machines marketMarket Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The emergence of lightweight raw materials is notably driving the market growth. Vendors are focusing on using lightweight materials in the manufacturing process. For instance, Fibrotex, in collaboration with Israel Defense Forces, developed FIGHTEX, next-generation two-sided combat uniforms made of lightweight smart fabric. These uniforms use advanced materials that enhance soldiers' survivability during critical missions. These lightweight uniforms are fire-resistant and can be integrated with a range of other items, including Jackets, load carriers, and winter uniforms. With the increasing adoption of lightweight materials, the demand for lighter armor increases due to their advantages. This is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period..

Key Trends - Innovations in materials used for bulletproof jackets are the primary trend in the market. There have been significant advancements in body armor, such as bulletproof jackets in recent years. The traditional forms of bulletproof jackets are made of a protective material known as Kevlar. Kevlar is the most commonly used material as armor for protection against bullets. However, in some cases, the material bends inwards up to 3.5 centimeters on impact. Thus, the safety of the material is questionable. A new fluid, considered a non-Newtonian fluid, has been developed to enhance the drawbacks of traditional vests. Similarly, a new material called graphene is also being used to manufacture defense equipment. Thus, the introduction of these raw materials will enhance the quality and safety of bulletproof jackets. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges Difficulty in optimizing the weight of body armor is the major challenge impeding the market growth. High-performance body armor is integrated with specialized equipment such as communication systems, face protection, video cameras, oxygen systems, and other advanced technologies, allowing the person to engage in combat without any hindrances. The heavy weight of body armor is forcing vendors to fund R&D to optimize the manufacturing process and reduce its weight. They also need to develop armor with health monitors and communication equipment, increasing the cost of operation and leading to challenges in optimizing the price and weight of the product. This could become a major challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find more insights on market dynamics - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this body armor market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the  body armor market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the  body armor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the  body armor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of  body armor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

  • The military body-worn camera market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 268.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (defense sector and homeland security sector) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The armored vehicles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5.4 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (wheeled and tracked) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global body armor market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 BPJ - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 BPH - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Overt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Covert - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Ace Link Industrial Inc.

  • 12.5 Armored Republic Holdings LLC

  • 12.6 BAE Systems Plc

  • 12.7 Canadian Armour Ltd.

  • 12.8 Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.

  • 12.9 DFNDR Armor

  • 12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.11 Hellweg International Pty Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hoplite Armor LLC

  • 12.13 Med Eng Holdings ULC

  • 12.14 Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

  • 12.15 Spartan Armor Systems

  • 12.16 U.S. ARMOR Corp.

  • 12.17 United Shield International LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

