U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.50
    -60.82 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,716.18
    -437.73 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,357.06
    -233.34 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.12
    -30.97 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.40 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0600 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2390
    +1.5880 (+1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,445.29
    -541.48 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.16
    -10.89 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,875.51
    -32.21 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
RIGHT NOW:

Hot PCE Index Hits Tech Stocks Like Apple, Tesla

Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Type (Hard Armor, Soft Armor, Protective Clothing, Protective Headgear, Boots), User (Defence, Homeland Security) and Segment Forecast 2022-2031

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary. The body armor and personal protection market size was valued at US$5.2 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.74% during 2022-2031. The body armor and personal protection market report provides an executive-level overview of the body armor and personal protection market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2031.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Type (Hard Armor, Soft Armor, Protective Clothing, Protective Headgear, Boots), User (Defence, Homeland Security) and Segment Forecast 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424418/?utm_source=GNW


This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global body armor and personal protection market by type and user and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The global body armor and personal protection market size was valued at US$5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7% during 2022-2031. Technological advancements such as Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), carbon nanotube, liquid armor, and graphene in futuristic armor and personal protection equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Scope
- This report provides overview and service addressable market for body armor and personal protection market.
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.
- It includes global market forecasts for the body armor and personal protection Market and analysis of patents, M&A, social media, venture funding trends.
- It contains details of M&A deals in the body armor and personal protection space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of body armor and personal protection market.
- The detailed value chain consists of six layers: Procurement layer, Research & Development layer, Manufacturing layer, Quality Control Layer, Training Layer, and Aftermarket Systems Layer.

Reasons to Buy
- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global body armor and personal protection market by type, and user and their key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the body armor and personal protection market.
- The report highlights the type segments (hard armor, soft armor, protective clothing, protective headgear, boots) and user segments (defence and homeland security)
- With more than 60 figures and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the body armor and personal protection market.
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help OEMs, suppliers, and other market players succeed in growing the body armor and personal protection market globally.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424418/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    Boeing, while reviewing certification records, said on Thursday it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. It was supplied by Spirit AeroSystems, which said it was too early to assert it made the "analysis error." Some analysts said the latest hiccup in 787 deliveries should not result in any design changes and jets in service should continue to fly.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • Here's some bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Flexible work prompts CVS Health to sell Woonsocket office space

    An office building with parking for 125 cars is on the market, and 90 CVS workers will be reassigned to other corporate locations.

  • Ford Motor Turns to Industry Outsider to Reverse China Slump

    Ford Motor promoted Sam Wu to head its China business as the American car maker struggles to reverse its dwindling market share in the world’s biggest car market.

  • BASF to Cut 2,600 Jobs as Energy Crisis Hits German Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE plans to cut 2,600 jobs and reduce production in Germany as Europe’s biggest chemical producer braces itself for a future without cheap Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as D

  • Google asks workers to share desks amid mass layoffs

    Employees at the search giant will be matched with a partner and alternate days for reporting into the office.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPutin Says

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H

  • Airlines Are Posting Big Profits After Raising Fares, Cutting Costs

    The post-Covid recovery has taken hold as travelers take advantage of reopened borders, while carriers benefit from cost-cutting efforts.

  • How Can I Estimate My Retirement Expenses?

    Anticipating your retirement expenses is key to saving the right amount in 401(k)s, IRAs and more. Although getting exact figures might not be possible, projecting costs for healthcare, housing and lifestyle can help you create a realistic savings goal during … Continue reading → The post How to Estimate Your Expenses in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lordstown Motors Recalls Endurance EV Pickup Truck

    Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors issued a recall and halted production of its Endurance pickup truck, only months after starting to make the vehicle. Lordstown Motors said Thursday that the recall affects 19 vehicles that are either held by customers or being used internally at the company. Lordstown Motors said it is working with suppliers to conduct a root-cause analysis of each issue.