Body Composition Analyzers Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.54%

The global body composition analyzers market size reached US$ 654.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,069.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.54% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A body composition analyzer (BCA) is an equipment that is used to measure weight, body fat, water percentage, BMR, DCI, metabolic age, bone mass, muscle mass, and physique and visceral fat rating. It defines weight more accurately than body mass index (BMI) and is also capable of projecting cumulative variations in the body for a certain amount of time.

Nowadays, a wide range of BCA models, including Ironman, FitScan and Innerscan, are available in the market that provide relevant measurement values and data to medical professionals, which helps in tracking patient progress, and the diagnostics and screening of obesity and associated comorbidities.



The primary factor bolstering the growth of the global BCA market is the rapid growth of the obese population due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns. With the rising obesity rates and other metabolic disorders, there has been an increase in awareness among individuals about the importance of health and wellness.

This has encouraged them to join health clubs and fitness centers to reduce weight. As these centers utilize BCA to test the body composition of individuals regularly, it is providing a positive impact on the industry growth. Moreover, market players have also developed Bio-electrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), which is a non-invasive tool used by medical practitioners to measure the percentage of body fat.

They have also developed ANT+ and Bluetooth wireless body composition analyzers with dual LCD units. Apart from this, due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe, governments of various nations are making investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure, which is further creating a huge demand for medical devices.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global body composition analyzers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global body composition analyzers market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global body composition analyzers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

