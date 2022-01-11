U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +3.10 (+3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +22.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2960
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,672.05
    +988.74 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Body Composition Analyzers Market Expected to Attain $618.71 Million by 2030, Predicts Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

Rise in obese population, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in health awareness drive the growth of the global body composition analyzers market. Based on end-user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment generated the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body composition analyzers market generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is expected to hit $618.71 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4294

Rise in obese population, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in health awareness drive the growth of the global body composition analyzers market. On the other hand, high equipment cost and stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in number of gyms and fitness clubs is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Body Composition Analyzers Market-

  • Extended lockdowns and stay-at-home orders made it difficult for people to bask in the convenience of home-delivered food and consume carbohydrated beverages and non-healthy fat outside, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. This factor, in turn, dwindled the demand for body composition analyzers for monitoring health throughout lockdowns, thereby, impacting the global body composition analyzers market negatively.

  • However, as the global situation gets back to normalcy, the market is anticipated to recoup very soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Body Composition Analyzers Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4294?reqfor=covid

The global body composition analyzers market is analyzed across product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the bio-impedance analyzer segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments such as dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment, air displacement plethysmography equipment, and Hydrostatic weighing equipment.

Based on end-user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds the global market. The home users segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4294

The key market players analyzed in the global body composition analyzers market report include COSMED Srl., Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Bodystat Ltd., RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.), Tanita Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Seca GmbH & Co.Kg. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/body-composition-analyzers-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and Territo

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • COVID-19: The idea of mild Omicron ‘needs to be eradicated,’ emergency physician stresses

    Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and COVID-19 National Task Force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines, masking, and testing are all strategies for combating the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a 2-month high on fading omicron worries, tight supplies

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with U.S. prices marking their highest finish in about two months on expectations the omicron variant won't derail demand in the face of tight supplies.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO on making EVs: 'We'd never compromise'

    “It needs to be a true, perfect Rolls-Royce, and then number two comes electrification,” Müller-Ötvös says about the Spectre EV. “We'd never compromise the experience of what a Rolls-Royce stands for, just for the pure sake that we have a different drivetrain."

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

    The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in 2022

    Growth investors have endured significant market volatility in recent months, and the macroeconomic environment suggests that things may get worse before they get better. The omicron variant of the coronavirus threatens to throw a wrench into global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three times this year to curb rampant inflation. Collectively, those headwinds have translated into turbulence -- and anytime there is turbulence in the market, people start to worry about a market crash.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Starbucks workers tally second union vote victory after ruling

    Starbucks (SBUX) baristas in upstate New York became the second store to unionize, both in the Buffalo area, adding momentum to an emerging effort for national recognition.

  • Intel names new CFO and top client computing executive

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • JPMorgan’s Dimon: Unvaccinated workers ‘risk losing their jobs’

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest on COVID-19 workplace vaccine rules as Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase announce they are cracking down on unvaccinated employees.

  • Meta delays office reopening, mandates booster shots for returning workers

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms has delayed its U.S. office reopening date and mandated COVID-19 booster shots for employees returning to office, joining the growing list of companies revamping reopening plans as Omicron surges. For employees who opt to work from office, the reopening date has been delayed to March 28 from the earlier plan of Jan. 31, the tech giant said on Monday. Meta currently requires all its U.S. employees coming to office to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Fastly Is Still Searching for a Bottom on the Charts

    Fastly, Inc. was a soaring stock until it was not. The company provides real-time content delivery network services. In this daily bar chart of FSLY, below, we can see that prices turned lower from February around $120.