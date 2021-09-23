U.S. markets closed

Body Composition Analyzers Market in Health Care Equipment Industry to grow by USD 317.61 million|17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

Body Composition Analyzers Market will have Beurer GmbH, Bodystat Ltd., and COSMED Srl as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Body Composition Analyzers Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The body composition analyzers market is expected to grow by $ 317.61 mn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the body composition analyzers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Body Composition Analyzers Market report.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the body composition analyzers market is expected to have a POSITIVE growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market -The homecare oxygen concentrators market has the potential to grow by USD 1.21 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%. Download a free sample report now!

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market -The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has the potential to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%. Download a free sample report now!

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

  • Beurer GmbH - The company provides a body composition analyzer that records the heart rhythm, provides optimum monitoring of the heart rhythm, and self-monitoring of heart function at home or on the move.

  • Bodystat Ltd. - The company offers QUADSCAN 4000 Touch which gives immediate results of body composition and hydration status within the body.

  • COSMED Srl -The company provides body composition analyzers that use whole-body densitometry to determine body fat and fat-free mass in adults and children.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/body-composition-analyzers-market-industry-analysis

Body Composition Analyzers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • End-user

  • Geography

The body composition analyzers market is driven by the growing obese population and increasing geriatric population, In addition, other factors such as the increase in government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, and increasing per capita expenditure are expected to trigger the body composition analyzers market for vendors.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70708

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/body-composition-analyzers-market-in-health-care-equipment-industry-to-grow-by-usd-317-61-million17000--technavio-reports-301381031.html

SOURCE Technavio

