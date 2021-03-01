/R E P E A T -- UPDATED - Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement in Oliver Paipoonge/

OLIVER PAIPOONGE, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship, Lucy Kloosterhuis, Mayor of Oliver Paipoonge.

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021



Time: 11:00 a.m. EST



Zoom event: Media are asked to register via email with Judy Jacobson at Judy.Jacobson@oliverpaipoonge.on.ca to receive a participation link.



Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the announcement live on the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5gb0bHS4pDOgnMN4vlJBPg?view_as=subscriber

