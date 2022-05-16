U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,007.33
    -16.56 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,114.85
    -81.81 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.00 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.29 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.72
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.27 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9110
    -0.0240 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1380
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,832.36
    -333.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.84
    -12.26 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.39
    +20.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Your Body - Your Move

·2 min read

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leafy Greens Network introduces a series of Community Awareness Webinars, storytelling contests and a five-step virtual program, S.E.E.D.S. (Sleep, Exercise, Eat, De-Stress, Support) providing strategies to reclaim every morsel of joy in life and reduce the risk of acquiring lifestyle diseases such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, etc.

Research suggests that lifestyle diseases are expected to increase by 2030 and individuals are strongly encouraged to maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly and follow a balanced diet. But how? The S.E.E.D.S. program helps individuals develop personal plans for:

  • Sleep

  • Exercise

  • Eating (meal planning)

  • De-Stress

  • Support system

We invite you to join our Learner Network and take the S.E.E.D.S. Mini Course.

During the pandemic the leaders of Leafy Greens found that implementing education, immediate action and accountability while taking wheel to reroute their own health journey. As a result, after reviewing their medical lab reports they learned they had lowered their risk of acquiring lifestyle diseases. The program combines eating a variety of leafy greens, networking, dancing and storytelling into the 5-step program to positively impact outcomes. Leafy green vegetables have long been used for medicinal purposes. The methods of the program include diversity of foods and inclusion of the arts to create a unique experience on the journey to personal wellness.

Leafy Greens Network is committed to servicing those communities that do not have access to fresh vegetables and fruits. We invite you to join us in donating to Feeding America or supporting one of our free virtual community health awareness events, for Women's Health Month, Men's Health Month, Sexual Health Month, or Health Literacy Month please visit our Community Network link and save your spot.

We aim to improve the immune system and reduce risk of lifestyle diseases in a fun and effective manner. To learn more about The Leafy Greens Network visit https://www.leafygreensnetwork.com/

About The Leafy Greens Network
The Leafy Greens Network is the leading online organization for creative wellness solutions combining the most effective sleep, fitness, nutrition and stress management strategies. Since its founding during the summer of 2021 in Chicago, IL, The Leafy Greens Network has developed a wealth of artistic health experiences that inspire personal wellness.

Media Contact:
Raisa Hudson- Marketing Coordinator
Leafy Greens Network, LLC.
E: 336440@email4pr.com
P; 312.561.1084
W: https://www.leafygreensnetwork.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/your-body---your-move-301547877.html

SOURCE Leafy Greens Network, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • Hoda Kotb Recalls Being ‘Horrified’ by Her Post-Mastectomy Body

    Hoda Kotb underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She recalls being “horrified” by her scars post-surgery.

  • Mum at risk of being ‘internally decapitated’ to get surgery after mystery £130,000 donation

    Rachel Pighills, 35, will now undergo life-saving surgery in Barcelona.

  • Demand grows for home installation of -150°C cryotherapy chambers after pandemic ‘wake-up call’

    The rich and famous are installing luxury cryotherapy chambers and infrared saunas into their homes after the pandemic gave them a “wake-up call” to start taking better care of their health.

  • The #1 Worst Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

    Unless you live next door to a fish market or a good seafood restaurant, you're probably not eating fish consistently enough to reap the heart-healthy benefits of its omega-3 fatty acids. Regularly eating fatty fish like tuna, salmon, sardines, herring, black cod, and mackerel is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association, which recommends we consume at least two servings a week.There is an easy way to get enough fish in your diet for your

  • This Couple Tracked What Happened When They Quit Drinking Coffee for 3 Months

    Craig and Chyna Benzine, aka WheezyWaiter on YouTube, tracked the effects of reducing their caffeine consumption for three months in a new video.

  • Underground network helped women get abortions before Roe

    Jeanne Galatzer-Levy opened the door of a South Side Chicago residence around lunchtime on May 3, 1972, expecting to see a friend who was dropping off food. Instead, she recalled, she sized up a six-foot-five Chicago homicide officer standing in doorway, looking for the abortion doctor. The Janes were being raided.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. For roughly three years, an underground organization in Chicago its membe

  • Mizuho: Lilly's newly approved diabetes drug expected to bring in $14 billion in sales by 2030

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eli Lilly & Co.'s Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection for adults with type 2 diabetes. Patients enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial reported that the therapy reduced hemoglobin A1C between 1.8% and 2.4%, depending on the dose. Lilly also said it helped people lose between 12 and 25 pounds, though weight loss is not included on the FDA label. Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. "We find it noteworthy that the FDA s

  • Colorado Gov. Polis says abortion requires 'gut-wrenching decisions,' defends late-term procedures

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the government should not intrude in conversations about abortion between a woman and her doctor or faith leader. Colorado recently preserved abortion rights in state law.

  • This Is the OTC Drug Most Likely to Cause Seizures, Experts Warn

    When you're in need of medication, your doctor will consider many things before putting pen to prescription pad. Besides the basics like your height, weight, and age, they're certain to look at the safety risks associated with any existing medical conditions you may have, or other meds you may already take.However, when it comes to over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, you may be unaware of the possible side effects or interactions, which can range from mild to severe. Now, experts are warning about one

  • How Parents Should Approach Their Child’s Weight Gain

    Psychotherapist Dr. Emily Roberts, parenting expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa and food freedom coach Sloane Elizabeth join The Doctors with teen Jameson who has struggled with an eating disorder that developed during the pandemic. Dr. Roberts shares some tips on how parents can avoid projecting their own body issues onto their children. She cautions to avoid the term “gaining weight “with your child, adding, “it will mess them up for life.” Eating Disorder Warning Signs for Parents

  • Powerful Images From Abortion Rights Protests Around the Country

    See all of the viral and not-yet-viral imagery from abortion rights protests, rallies, and marches across the nation.

  • Encompass Health to build Houston hospital

    A Birmingham-based health care giant plans to build a freestanding, 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Southwest.

  • Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says he had a stroke, but ‘feeling good’

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democrat in the state’s high-profile Senate contest, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery,” his campaign said on Sunday.

  • New medical marijuana cards surge following mass screenings in Sioux Falls, Rapid City

    Cannabis-reform advocates say the rate at which South Dakotans are qualifying for the medical program is lagging behind expectation.

  • Troubling trend: Certain cancers on the rise at younger ages, researchers say

    Cancer researchers say more people are getting certain cancers at younger ages than the previous generation.

  • U.S. abortion rights advocates fuming over Biden, Democratic response to looming threat

    Frustration with President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party over their perceived lack of leadership on abortion rights is likely to add fuel to months of planned protests nationwide, activists said. An unprecedented Supreme Court leak two weeks ago showed the conservative majority of justices may soon reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 that established abortion rights. Since the Supreme Court leak, the Biden administration and Democrats have not put forward a meaningful plan for dealing with such a decision, critics said.