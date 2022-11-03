U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Body Scrub Market Size to Grow by USD 3.1 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The body scrub market is fragmented, owing to the large number of vendors that compete on the basis of product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. Many vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses in emerging markets in APAC. It is important for vendors to distinguish their body scrub offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to sustain in the highly competitive market. The market is driven by the rising spending power of customers and the expansion of the middle-income population in new and emerging markets. Product innovations have increased the expectations of customers globally, which will intensify the competition among vendors. The body scrub market size is expected to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Scrub Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Scrub Market 2022-2026

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Formulation

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Scope

The body scrub market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the demand for body scrubs with anti-aging properties as one of the prime reasons driving the body scrub market growth during the next few years. However, the growing preference for homemade do-it-yourself (DIY) natural skincare products is challenging the global body scrub market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the body scrub market, including Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline.

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist body scrub market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the body scrub market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the body scrub market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of body scrub market vendors

Related Reports

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the skincare segment will be significant.

Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the facial skincare products segment will be significant.

Body Scrub Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.48

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Formulation

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Formulation

  • 5.3 Cream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Gel or liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

  • 10.4 Clinique Laboratories LLC

  • 10.5 Groupe Clarins

  • 10.6 Herbkart

  • 10.7 Lancome

  • 10.8 LANGE

  • 10.9 LOreal SA

  • 10.10 The Body Shop International Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Body Scrub Market 2022-2026
Global Body Scrub Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/body-scrub-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-1-bn-vendors-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301666130.html

SOURCE Technavio

