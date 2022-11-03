Body Scrub Market Size to Grow by USD 3.1 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The body scrub market is fragmented, owing to the large number of vendors that compete on the basis of product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. Many vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses in emerging markets in APAC. It is important for vendors to distinguish their body scrub offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to sustain in the highly competitive market. The market is driven by the rising spending power of customers and the expansion of the middle-income population in new and emerging markets. Product innovations have increased the expectations of customers globally, which will intensify the competition among vendors. The body scrub market size is expected to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Scrub Market 2022-2026

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Formulation

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Scope

The body scrub market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the demand for body scrubs with anti-aging properties as one of the prime reasons driving the body scrub market growth during the next few years. However, the growing preference for homemade do-it-yourself (DIY) natural skincare products is challenging the global body scrub market growth.

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the body scrub market, including Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline.

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist body scrub market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the body scrub market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the body scrub market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of body scrub market vendors

Body Scrub Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

