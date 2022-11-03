Body Scrub Market Size to Grow by USD 3.1 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The body scrub market is fragmented, owing to the large number of vendors that compete on the basis of product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. Many vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses in emerging markets in APAC. It is important for vendors to distinguish their body scrub offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to sustain in the highly competitive market. The market is driven by the rising spending power of customers and the expansion of the middle-income population in new and emerging markets. Product innovations have increased the expectations of customers globally, which will intensify the competition among vendors. The body scrub market size is expected to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Formulation
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Scope
The body scrub market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the demand for body scrubs with anti-aging properties as one of the prime reasons driving the body scrub market growth during the next few years. However, the growing preference for homemade do-it-yourself (DIY) natural skincare products is challenging the global body scrub market growth.
Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the body scrub market, including Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline.
Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist body scrub market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the body scrub market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the body scrub market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of body scrub market vendors
Body Scrub Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.1 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.48
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Formulation
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Formulation
5.3 Cream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Gel or liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Formulation
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Boss Biological Technique Ltd.
10.4 Clinique Laboratories LLC
10.5 Groupe Clarins
10.6 Herbkart
10.7 Lancome
10.8 LANGE
10.9 LOreal SA
10.10 The Body Shop International Ltd.
10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
