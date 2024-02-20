The Body Shop to shut almost 100 stores after falling into administration

The Body Shop has as many as 10,000 employees and 3,000 stores globally - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

The Body Shop is to close almost 100 of its stores after the UK retail chain collapsed into administration.

Administrators at FRP said they had fully evaluated the business and decided that the current store portfolio was “no longer viable”.

Seven stores across the UK, including The Body Shop’s Oxford Street site, will be closed immediately.

Just under half of the 198 UK stores will be closed. It is not yet known which locations will remain open.

The update comes a week after private equity house Aurelius placed the UK division of The Body Shop into administration, in a surprise move which followed poor trading over Christmas.

Aurelius had bought The Body Shop just weeks earlier in a cut-price £207m deal from previous owners Natura & Co.

The Body Shop’s lease liabilities stood at £57m at the end of 2022 - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

FRP said it would also be slashing roles in the retailer’s head office as part of the restructuring, with around 40pc of jobs to go. It will take the headcount in the offices to just over 400 roles.

The administrators said: “This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop’s iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term.”

They said there would be a “renewed focus on the brand’s products, online sales channels and wholesale strategies”, which it hoped would return it to financial stability.

This story is developing.

