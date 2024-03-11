The Body Shop shutters all store locations in United States as chain files for bankruptcy

The Body Shop is shutting the doors to all its United States locations after filing for bankruptcy, the company announced this month.

The skincare and cosmetics chain said it also plans to close dozens of locations in Canada as a result of the bankruptcy case proceeding, according to a news release.

The United Kingdom-based company announced its US subsidiary is no longer operational, effective March 1.

However, The Body Shop Canada Limited was evaluating "its strategic alternatives" and was working on ways to restructure, the company said.

According to the company announcement, 33 of its 105 Canadian-based stores will begin liquidation sales "immediately." Online sales in Canada also stopped as part of the bankruptcy filing, the company said.

Earlier this year, the nearly 50-year-old cosmetics company known for selling ethical hair and skin products, announced it was near bankrupt in the U.K. after poor Christmas sales, the BBC reported

The company was founded by the Anita Roddick in 1976 to promote causes including ending animal testing and supporting the environment.

“She campaigned for green issues for many years before it became fashionable to do so, and inspired millions to the cause by bringing sustainable products to a mass market,” former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Gordon Brown, said following her death.

