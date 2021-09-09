The Body Shop Spreads Love with New Body Butter Relaunch

New Product Launch Supported by Purpose-led North American Campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global beauty brand and certified B Corp™ The Body Shop announced the launch of a full rejuvenation of Body Butter, the brand's best-selling product. Originally launched 29 years ago, the new line's improved formula, new ingredients and 100 percent sustainable packaging, are driven by the company's purpose to fight for a fairer, more beautiful world.

The new Body Butter formula is now certified vegan and is packaged in a fully recyclable tub, made of 100 percent recycled plastic PET, including Community Fair Trade plastic from India, and aluminum lids.

To emphasize the brand's overall commitment to improving product standards through ingredients and sustainable packaging updates, a robust marketing campaign was created to celebrate the Body Butter relaunch, all bodies and their needs. With this product introduction, The Body Shop is encouraging consumers to "Spread Love" -- on themselves with Body Butter -- and to others with a unique incentive to encourage action.

"Our Body Butters have constantly evolved over time to better meet the needs of our customers," said Hilary Lloyd, VP Brand & Activism, The Body Shop. "Our 2022 ambitions to package products with a minimum of 75% post-consumer recycled plastic, alongside our aim to be 100% vegan by 2023 were critical drivers for this iconic relaunch. We couldn't be more proud of the efforts made to better our products and felt it was important to bolster this message with a strong marketing campaign that spreads the word far and wide -- in celebration of bodies, love and new Body Butter."

Body Butter Rejuvenation

New Body Butters offer improved efficacy, formula and packaging. The product's moisturization lasts 96 hours and is categorized across four textures based on differing skin needs: creamy, rich, extra-rich and ultra-rich butter.

Creamy Butter: Designed for normal skin types

New Fragrance! British Rose

New Fragrance! Strawberry

Pink Grapefruit

Satsuma

Rich Butter: Designed for sensitive and dry skin types

New Ingredient! Avocado

New Fragrance! Mango

Almond Milk

Moringa

Extra-Rich Butter: Designed for very dry skin types

New Fragrance! Argan

Coconut

Olive

Shea

Ultra-Rich Butter: Designed for ultra dry skin types

Hemp

Spread Love

To support the Body Butter relaunch, The Body Shop worked with certified WBENC1 women-owned agency Odysseus Arms to create a high-impact, integrated North American campaign that encourages consumers to spread goodness, jiggle, equality, influence, and ideally their vision for a better world. Because at the center of anything good in the world, there's someone taking care of themselves. "Spread Love" is an energetic platform for positivity and participation, inviting audiences to be part of something bigger.

The campaign is anchored in a custom song and video produced by award-winning music video director Alan Ferguson, who is known for his work with world-renowned artists such as Beyoncé, Lizzo and Janelle Monáe. The video features a diverse cast of TikTok creators who dance and sing to the custom track "Spread Love" – a rich, empowering anthem that's as fun as spreading a scoop of Body Butter.

The concept was developed with The Body Shop's brand purpose in mind, starring underrecognized TikTok dance creators, Tracy "OJ" Joseph , Layla Muhammed , Sunjai Williams and Amari Smith . The performers bring the campaign to life among dancers of all body types, led by notable choreographer and artistic director Jemel McWilliams, whose work has appeared on stages across the globe, including Hollywood's hottest award shows.

Through song and dance, the performers bring to life the idea of nourishing oneself to spread love. The production also included a diverse cast and crew with majority woman and nonbinary representation. The content produced is a celebration of all bodies while the unique cast of dancers show how they Spread Body Butter and Love. On September 29th, consumers will also be asked to join in. The TikTok creators will teach their followers how to spread love with the #SpreadLoveScoop dance, and encourage them to post on their own channels, using the custom Body Butter song and #SpreadLoveScoop, for the chance to win a year's supply of Body Butter.

Showcase and Support

The integrated marketing efforts support the campaign through paid and organic social media, streaming video, digital out-of-home advertising, podcast feature, sampling, and presence at purchase.

New Body Butter is available at The Body Shop, TheBodyShop.com and Ulta stores starting September 8, 2021 at an average retail price of $22 for a 6.7-ounce tub.

ABOUT THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop seeks to make positive change in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this ethos is still the brand's driving force. The Body Shop operates about 3,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries. Along with Aesop, Avon and Natura, The Body Shop is part of Natura & Co, a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. The four companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact.

For more information visit, www.thebodyshop.com. To connect with The Body Shop on social media, follow @thebodyshopnorthamerica on Instagram and TikTok.

1 The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive. The WBENC Certification validates that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. WBENC Certification is the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

