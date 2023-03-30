Body worn camera market size to grow by USD 676.40 million between 2021 and 2026; Developments in the global body worn camera market identified as a key trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global body worn camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 676.40 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.91% during the forecast period. Developments in the global body worn camera market are identified as the key trends. Vendors are focusing on introducing technologically advanced body worn cameras to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions offered its Arbitrator body worn camera as a part of its comprehensive security solution. Vendors are also collaborating with security forces to deploy advanced body-worn cameras. Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report
Global Body Worn Camera Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on mode (recording and live streaming and recording) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The market growth will be significant in the recording and live-streaming segment during the forecast period. The demand for body worn cameras that can record as well as live stream has increased among en-users. This has encouraged market players to introduce new products that offer several hours of live streaming, video recording, and longer standby time on a single charge. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global body worn camera market.
North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the adoption of surveillance systems in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is driving the growth of the body worn camera market in North America.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-

Global Body Worn Camera Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving growth
The market is driven by the increased demand for body worn cameras from adventure tourism and sports.
The demand for body worn cameras is increasing among sports enthusiasts participating in adventure tourism and sports such as backpacking, scuba diving, rafting, snorkeling, bird watching, and leaf-peeping.
This can be attributed to increased health consciousness among people and the growing need for leisure activities amid hectic lifestyles.
Also, increased consumer interest in recreational water sports is increasing the adoption of body worn cameras, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The increased availability of counterfeit products is hindering the growth of the market.
Vendors in the market are facing difficulties in sales due to the increased availability of fake copies of original branded products.
Most of the counterfeit products are manufactured in countries such as China and India due to the availability of low-cost labor.
Many consumers knowingly or unknowingly purchase counterfeit products due to their significantly lower retail price.
All these factors are negatively affecting the growth of the global body worn cameras market.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this body worn camera market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the body worn camera market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the body worn camera market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the body worn camera market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of body worn camera market vendors
Body Worn Camera Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.91%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 676.40 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
14.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro-Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, StuntCams LLC, and VeriPic Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Mode
Market segments
Comparison by Mode
Recording and live streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Mode
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Axon Enterprise Inc.
Cohu Inc.
Getac Technology Corp.
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Pro-Vision Solutions LLC
Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.
Sentinel Camera Systems LLC
StuntCams LLC
VeriPic Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
