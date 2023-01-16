U.S. markets closed

Body Worn Sensors Market Size Worth 512.82 Million with Healthy CAGR of 24.5% by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Rising Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·13 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the body worn sensors market which is USD 88.84 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 512.82 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Body Worn Sensors Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy to grasp full analysis. Body Worn Sensors report gives clear idea to Body Worn Sensors industry in regard with what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what to be get done to surpass the competitor. The report presents key statistics on the market status of Global and Regional manufacturers and proves to be an important source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. To achieve maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very fundamental to figure out market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour where this Body Worn Sensors report comes into picture.

This global Body Worn Sensors market research report has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Information and data provided through the Body Worn Sensors report can be very decisive for Body Worn Sensors industry when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. The research study performed in Body Worn Sensors report also helps to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. This market research report serves a great purpose of better decision making and achieving competitive advantage.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bodyworn sensors market which is USD 88.84 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 512.82 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.



Body-worn temperature sensors continuously monitor infants, the elderly, and patients' health parameters such as body temperature, heart rate, and pulse rate. Temperature sensors are embedded in wearable devices to monitor body temperature and activity. Because of the low level of human intervention required to operate these sensors, the demand for body-worn temperature sensors is increasing in the hospital sector. Furthermore, body-worn temperature sensors automatically record bodily activities at regular intervals.

According to World Health Organization statistics, the global per capita healthcare expenditure in 2017 was USD 1,064.741. The global healthcare expenditure per person increased from USD 864.313 in 2008 to USD 1,110.841 in 2018, with the United States leading the way with a healthcare expenditure of USD 10, 623.85 per capita in 2018. Domestic general government healthcare spending in the United States was USD 5355.79 in 2018, up from USD 3515.82 in 2008. These are some of the factors that have contributed to market growth in recent years.

Fundamental Aim of Body Worn Sensors Market Report

In the Body Worn Sensors market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

  • Major alterations to the Body Worn Sensors Market in the near future.

  • Notable Market rivals around the world.

  • The Body Worn Sensors Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

  • Future-promising emerging markets.

  • The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

  • Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Body Worn Sensors manufacturers

The Body Worn Sensors Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

  • Heimann Sensor GmbH (Germany)

  • Dexter Research Center (U.S.)

  • CARRE TECHNOLOGIES INC (Canada)

  • Isansys Ltd. (India)

  • Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

  • MBIENTLAB INC (U.S.)

  • Adidas AG (Germany)

  • Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

  • TDK Corporation (Japan)

  • ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)

  • Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)



This Research Report Covers:

  • To analyze the amount and value of the global Body Worn Sensors Industry market, depending on key regions

  • Global Body Worn Sensors Industry market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of up-to-date market opportunities, overview, outlook, challenges, trends, market dynamics, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitor’s analysis

  • Provides information on the historical and present market size and the future potential of the market

  • The research report covers an in-depth analysis of changing competitive dynamics

Opportunities for Key Players:

  • Rising healthcare expenditure

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the estimated average annual percent change in National Health Expenditures (NHE) in the United States was 5.2% in 2020, compared to 4.5% in 2019. Furthermore, national health expenditures are expected to reach USD 6,192.5 billion in 2028, with per capita spending reaching USD 17,611 in the same year. These are significant indicators that are expected to generate lucrative business opportunities in the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Body Worn Sensors Industry Research

By Sensor Types

  • Pressure Sensors

  • Motion Sensors

  • Temperature Sensors

  • Image Sensors

  • Medical Based Sensor

By Application

  • Fitness and Wellness

  • Infotainment

  • Healthcare and Medical

  • Clinical Setting

  • Industrial and Military

 Care Setting

  • Hospital

  • Home

  • Outpatient Clinic

  • Long-Term Care Facility

By Type

  • Smart Watches

  • Wearable Patches

  • Hand Worn Terminals

  • Smart Clothing

By Device Placement

  • Body Wear

  • Eye Wear

  • Foot Wear

  • Wrist Wear

By End-User

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Trade and Transportation

  • Government and Public Utilities

  • Healthcare

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Banking and Financial Services

  • Telecommunication

  • Information Technology

Key Growth Drivers:

  • Rising demand for physiological monitoring

Physiological monitoring aids in diagnosing and evaluating ongoing treatment for a wide range of people suffering from neurological, cardiovascular, and pulmonary disorders. Furthermore, home-based motion solutions promote individual independence, a major factor driving the demand for body-worn temperature. Other factors driving the market include increasing health-consciousness among informed individuals of all ages. Furthermore, rising demand across a wide range of applications such as mechanical, clinical, and infotainment is expected to drive the global market significantly during the forecast period.

  • Technological advancements

Technological advancements in body-worn sensors are expected to produce "hearables," which will allow notifications and data to be heard rather than read. The body worn temperature sensors market serves industries such as information technology, fitness and wellness, clinical settings, healthcare and medical, industrial, and military. Over the forecast period, the global body-worn temperature sensors market is expected to be driven by rising demand in the aforementioned application areas. Ambulatory/surgical, PACU, inpatient, ED, LTC, dialysis, and continuous glucose, temperature, and blood pressure monitoring may be in high demand in the medical industry. However, the high cost of sensors and the slow acceptance of these products are the major factors impeding global market growth.



Body Worn Sensors Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the body worn sensors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the body worn sensors market because of the early adoption of new technology. Furthermore, the continued dominance of smart watches, fitness bands, and wearable medical monitoring devices will drive the growth of the body worn sensors market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, rising per capita income is expected to drive the growth of the body worn sensors market in the region in the coming years.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

  • How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

  • Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

  • When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

  • How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

  • In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

  • How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

  • Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

  • Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

  • In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Body Worn Sensors Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Sensor Types

  8. Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Application

  9. Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Care Setting

  10. Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Type

  11. Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Device Placement

  12. Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By End-User

  13. Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Region

  14. Global Body Worn Sensors Market: Company Landscape

  15. SWOT Analyses

  16. Company Profile

  17. Questionnaires

  18. Related Reports



Explore More Reports:

  • Body Worn Temperature Sensors Market, By Type (Motion Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Position Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Medical Based Sensors, Image Sensors), Application (Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and Medical, Clinical Setting, Industrial and Military), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-body-worn-temperature-sensors-market

  • Gene Synthesis Market, By Component (Synthesizer, Consumables, and Software & Services), Gene Type (Standard Gene, Express Gene, Complex Gene and Others), Gene Synthesis Type (Gene Library Synthesis, and Custom Gene Synthesis), Application (Synthetic Biology, Genetic Engineering, Vaccine Design, Therapeutics Antibodies, and Others), Method (Solid Phase Synthesis, Chip-Based DNA Synthesis, and PCR-Based Enzyme Synthesis), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostics Laboratories, Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Online Distribution, and Third Party Distributors) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-gene-synthesis-market

  • Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales,  Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market

  • Hematology Oncology Market, By Hematology Product (Hematology Analyzers, Hematology Reagents, Flow Cytometers, Hematology Cell Counters, Slide Strainers, Coagulation Analyzers, Hematology Testing, Centrifuges, Hemoglobin meters, Others), Oncology Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy), Oncology Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Esophagus Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Others), Applications (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Blood Screening, Diabetes, HIV, Auto – Immune Diseases), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Testing Institutes, Patient Self- Testing, Other End- Users) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hematology-oncology-market

  • Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), Formulation (Matrix & Gel Hemostats, Sheet & Pad Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Powder Hemostats), Application (Orthopedic, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecological Surgery), Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemostats-market

  • Migraine Treatment Market, By Types (Episodic, Migraine with Aura, Chronic and Others), Treatment (Acute/Abortive Treatment, Preventive/Prophylactic Treatment, Non-Pharmacological Therapies and Devices), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Nasal Sprays and Others), Product Type (Prescription and Over The Counter), Type (Branded and Generic), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies And Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-migraine-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


