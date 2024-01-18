BodyArmor launches sugar-free, carb-free version of popular sports drink

Sports drink brand BodyArmor is kicking off 2024 with a new, no-sugar option.

The brand, which is owned by the Coca-Cola Company, announced Thursday it is launching BodyArmor Zero Sugar, which offers the same "great attributes as our premium sports drinks" with the promise of zero grams of sugar or carbs.

Gatorade and Powerade already offer no-sugar sports drink options, but BodyArmor touts its new drink's high amount of potassium, magnesium and zinc, compared to competitors.

BodyArmor Zero Sugar will be available in four flavors, including Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange and Cherry Lime. All flavors except for Cherry Lime will come in 16-oz., 20-oz., and 28-oz. bottles and will be available in 6-packs, the company said in a news release provided to USA TODAY.

The Cherry Lime flavor will only be available in 16-oz. bottles, the company said.

In addition to not having any sugar or carbs, BodyArmor says the new drink will also have no artificial sweeteners or flavors and no colors from artificial sources.

Ranch lip balm? Burt's Bees, Hidden Valley Ranch launch lip balm inspired by buffalo chicken wings

BodyArmor announced the launch of BodyArmor Zero Sugar, which will be available in four flavors.

BodyArmor Zero Sugar nutrition info

BodyArmor Zero Sugar will have 10 calories per 16 ounces, as well as no sugar, no carbohydrates, 620 mg of potassium, 70 mg of magnesium and 7.7 mg zinc, the company shared.

The latest BodyArmor line joins other sports drinks offering sports drink taste with little-to-no sugar or carbohydrates. Gatorade Zero comes with 10 calories or less, 1-2 grams of carbs and no sugar in every 20-ounce bottle, while Powerade Zero has no sugar and no carbs, as well.

Where will BodyArmor Zero Sugar be sold?

The drinks will be available nationwide in stores and online via Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers, according to the news release.

The brand also announced it will expand internationally in 2024, with plans to enter Canada and Mexico this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BodyArmor Zero Sugar: New sports drink line offers no sugar, carbs