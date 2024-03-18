BOE’s Catherine Mann Reappointed to MPC Through 2027
(Bloomberg) -- The UK Treasury reappointed Catherine Mann, the most hawkish policy maker at the Bank of England, to serve a second three-year term on the Monetary Policy Committee through 2027.
The Treasury released a statement on the decision on Monday.
Mann was first appointed in 2021, and her first term is due to finish in August.
