BOE’s Catherine Mann Reappointed to MPC Through 2027

Tom Rees

(Bloomberg) -- The UK Treasury reappointed Catherine Mann, the most hawkish policy maker at the Bank of England, to serve a second three-year term on the Monetary Policy Committee through 2027.

The Treasury released a statement on the decision on Monday.

Mann was first appointed in 2021, and her first term is due to finish in August.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

