BOE’s Mann Says Markets Pricing Too Many UK Rate Cuts This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said financial markets are pricing in too many interest rate cuts this year and that it’s unlikely the UK will move before the US Federal Reserve.

Mann explained her decision last week to switch her vote from raising rates to holding policy at 5.25%. Markets are currently ancitipating three quarter-point rate cuts this year, starting in August.

“They’re pricing in too many cuts — that would be my personal view — and so in some sense, I don’t have to cut because the market already is,” Mann said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg TV.

“Wage dynamics in the UK are stronger and more persistent than the wage dynamics in either the United States or the euro area,” she said. “Underlying services dynamics are also stickier more persistent than either the US or the euro area. So on that basis, it’s hard to argue that the BOE would be ahead of the other two regions particularly the United States.”

Mann said she changed her vote because dynamics in the UK labor market are changing. She said there’s now more evidence of people seeking additional jobs to repair falling living standards, but employers are more reluctant to hire. She added that discretionary spending on services, like hotels, restaurants and entertainment, is also shrinking.

“There has been a substantial easing, even since the vote last week,” she said about market rates, signaling that the markets are pricing into many cuts. “I think that perhaps markets are a bit too complacent about how long they think the BOE overall — the MPC — will hold rates.”

Mann’s comments did little to change traders’ bets on three quarter-point rate cuts from the BOE this year. The first move is fully priced by August, but there’s an over 70% chance attributed to a cut in June, when the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are expected to kick-start their easing cycles.

