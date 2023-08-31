BOE Chief Economist Says Rates Must Stay ‘Sufficiently High’ for Some Time

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s chief economist said he preferred a “Table Mountain” profile for UK interest rates where they remained moderately high for some time rather than escalating rapidly and then dropping quickly.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Huw Pill, speaking at the South African Central Reserve Bank biennial conference in Cape Town, said there were multiple different paths that monetary policy could take in order to get inflation down to 2%.

One was more like the Swiss mountain Matterhorn, he said, where rates would rise quickly and steeply in order to restrict demand but then would fall rapidly as inflation dipped back to target.

But Pill said he was more in favor of a Table Mountain profile for UK rates, in a reference to the flat-topped attraction that overlooks Cape Town.

The remarks are a signal for how officials are thinking ahead of their next decision on Sept. 21. Investors anticipate a quarter-point increase in the BOE’s base rate, now 5.25%, at that meeting and then at least one more by the end of the year.

Pill said UK interest rates need to remain “sufficiently high for sufficiently long” to get inflation down sustainably to the 2% target. There was also a risk that the BOE would over-tighten monetary policy in its battle to get inflation down, Pill said, risking unnecessary damage to the economy.

But he said that the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee needed to “see the job through,” and repeatedly noted that core inflation was “stubbornly high,” which implied that inflation is being further fueled by second-round effects such as workers bidding up their wages.

On getting inflation back down to 2%, from its current level of 6.8%, Pill said: “We certainly need to ensure that we do enough with policy to make that the case.”

Story continues

He added that monetary policy “is in restrictive territory,” and that there “is the possibility of doing too much and inflicting unnecessary damage on employment and growth.”

“But at least in my personal view, at present, the emphasis is still on ensuring that we are, in the words of the MPC’s last statement ... sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to ensure that we have that lasting return to target.”

Read more: Adviser to UK Chancellor Urges Rethink on BOE’s 2% CPI Target

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson and Alex Mortimer.

(Adds further comment from Huw Pill’s speech)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.