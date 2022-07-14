Boehringer Ingelheim and F. Hoffman La Roche Among Key Players in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market | GlobalData Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd

The late-stage pipeline also features several relative newcomers, including Fibrogen, Liminal Biosciences, and PharmAkea

LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis – Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029 (Event Driven Update)” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. The report also sheds light on topline IPF market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period. Moreover, it analyzes the current and future market competition in the global IPF therapeutics market by providing an insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges.

The total sales of IPF therapies in the 7MM was estimated to be $2.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 4% by 2029. The US is the largest IPF market, with the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases. The launches of five new branded pipeline agents (pamrevlumab, PRM-151, TD-139/GB-0139, CC-90001, PBI-4050) are expected to contribute to the growth of the IPF market.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers

The acknowledgment of the lucrative IPF therapeutic market by pharmaceutical companies looking to meet the series of clinical unmet needs is another market driver. These include both larger and smaller biotechnology companies alike. Drug developers now see the IPF market as one with commercial promise.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

IPF remains an area of high unmet clinical need. Based on the heterogeneous nature of IPF, a series of unknowns exist, within the pathophysiology of the disease itself and with how it progresses within individual patients. This variability can impact how the disease is diagnosed and how patients respond to treatment. As a result of these unknowns relating to the disease and its complexity, IPF was largely overlooked by pharmaceutical companies until recently. Thus, there are only two approved treatments -Esbriet and Ofev. Over the ten-year forecast period, the IPF market is expected to evolve due to the improvements offered by pipeline products. In turn, this will address a number of pressing unmet needs that the disease currently exhibits, ultimately creating hope for an improved prognosis for IPF patients.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - Competitive Landscape

Due to their success with Ofev and Esbriet, respectively, Boehringer Ingelheim and F. Hoffman La Roche have historically been key players in the IPF market space, and this is likely to continue throughout the first half of the forecast period. Notably, the late-stage pipeline also features several relative newcomers, including Fibrogen, Liminal Biosciences, and PharmAkea.

Leading Companies in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffman La Roche

Fibrogen

Liminal Biosciences

PharmAkea Therapeutics



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Scope

Overview of IPF including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline IPF market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting IPF therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global IPF therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview

Market Size 2019 $2.5 Billion

CAGR >4% Forecast Period 2019-2029 Leading Companies Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffman La Roche, Fibrogen, Liminal Biosciences, and PharmAkea

FAQs

What was the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size in 2019?

The IPF market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019.

What is the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market growth rate?

The IPF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Which are the leading companies in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market?

Some of the leading companies in the IPF market are Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffman La Roche, Fibrogen, Liminal Biosciences, and PharmAkea Therapeutics.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Executive Summary

2.1 IPF Market to Experience Conservative Growth over the Forecast Period

2.2 Innovative Small Pharma Require Partnerships to Sustain Development

2.3 High Unmet Clinical Needs Remain

2.4 Late-Stage Pipeline Fractured Among Many Differing Mechanisms of Action

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.2.1 GAP Model

4.2.2 Stratification by Decline in Forced Vital Capacity (FVC)

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for IPF (2019-2029)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF

5.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF

5.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF

5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

5.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

5.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

5.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF by Severity

5.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF by Comorbidities

5.5.9 Total Prevalent Cases of IPF

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact

5.6.3 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.4 Strengths of Analysis

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

6.2 Current Treatment Guidelines

6.3 Symptomatic Treatments

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Earlier Diagnosis

7.3 Improved Drug Safety and Efficacy

7.4 Improvement in Patient Quality of Life

7.5 Treatments for Patients with Severe Disease

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Corporate Partnerships

8.1.2 Combination Therapy

8.2 Clinical Trial Design

8.2.1 Appropriate Endpoints

8.2.2 Increased Use of Quality of Life Measures

8.2.3 Add-Ons to Standard of Care

8.2.4 Selection of Patient Population

9 Impact of COVID-19 on the IPF Disease Space

9.1 Overview

9.2 Continuity of Care

9.3 Trial Logistics

9.3.1 Recruitment

9.3.2 Trial Conduct in Isolation

9.3.3 Supply Chain

9.4 Long-Term Impact on the Disease Space

10 Pipeline Assessment

10.1 Overview

10.2 Innovative Early-Stage Approaches

11 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

11.1 Clinical Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

11.2 Commercial Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

11.3 Competitive Assessment

11.4 Top-Line 10-Year Forecast

11.4.1 US

11.4.2 5EU

11.4.3 Japan

12 Appendix

12.1 Bibliography

12.2 Abbreviations

12.3 Methodology

12.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

12.3.2 Diagnosed Patients

12.3.3 Percent Drug-Treated Patients

12.3.4 Drugs Included in Each Therapeutic Class

12.3.5 Launch and Patent Expiry Dates

12.3.6 General Pricing Assumptions

12.3.7 Individual Drug Assumptions

12.3.8 Generic Erosion

12.3.9 Pricing of Pipeline Agents

12.4 Primary Research – KOLs Interviewed for This Report

12.4.1 KOLs

12.4.2 Payers

12.5 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey

12.6 About the Authors

12.6.1 Analyst

12.6.2 Therapy Area Director

12.6.3 Epidemiologist

12.6.4 Managing Epidemiologist

12.6.5 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

12.6.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

12.7 About GlobalData

12.8 Contact Us

12.9 Disclaimer

