A manufacturing issue has pulled some Boeing 737 Max planes from service

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

It was only late last year that the Boeing 737 Max returned to service, but the long-troubled passenger jet has run into another problem. Per Reuters, US airlines temporarily grounded more than 65 737 Max planes after Boeing notified 16 carriers of a manufacturing issue that could affect the model's backup power control unit.

The issue is unrelated to the Maneuvering Characteristic Augmentation System (MCAS) software that grounded the 737 Max for nearly two years after it was linked to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. According to Reuters, the problem affects about 90 planes. Southwest Airlines took 30 of its 737 Max jets off its flight schedule, the most of any US carrier. Boeing reportedly told the airlines refitting the affected aircraft could take between a few hours and a couple of days. "Boeing has recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 Max airplanes prior to further operations," the company said in a statement. "The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system."

An analyst Reuters spoke to suggested that it's unlikely the problem is a design oversight given that it seems to affect only a portion of all the Max jets currently in service. Still, it's another setback for a plane that has already had its share of high-profile problems.

    Amazon is on track to beat back the historic unionization attempt at its BHM1 fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama.

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has declared racism a “serious public health threat.” In a post on the CDC’s website, Walensky writes about the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on communities of color, “communities that have experienced disproportionate case counts and deaths, and where the social impact of the pandemic has been most extreme,” she writes. “Yet, the disparities seen over the past year were not a result of COVID-19,” she wrote. “Instead, the pandemic illuminated inequities that have existed for generations and revealed for all of America a known, but often unaddressed, epidemic impacting public health: racism.” She continued: “What we know is this: racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans. As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation. Racism is not just the discrimination against one group based on the color of their skin or their race or ethnicity, but the structural barriers that impact racial and ethnic groups differently to influence where a person lives, where they work, where their children play, and where they gather in community.” The post notes that the American Public Health Association has created an interactive map that depicts the more than 170 declarations of racism as a public health crisis or emergency nationwide. Walensky said the CDC will continue studying the impact of social determinants on health outcomes to “expand the body of evidence on how racism affects health.” The agency is also launching a “Racism and Health” web portal “as part of our ongoing commitment to serve as a catalyst for public and scientific discourse around racism and health, and to be accountable for our progress.” The CDC will also use COVID-19 funding to establish a “durable infrastructure that will provide the foundation and resources to address disparities related to COVID-19 and other health conditions.” The agency is growing its internal efforts to “foster greater diversity and create an inclusive and affirming environment for all,” she said. “Confronting the impact of racism will not be easy,” Walensky wrote. “We must recognize that we are working to overcome centuries of discrimination. We will only be successful in undoing the entrenched systemic and structural barriers if we work in collaboration with our public health partners, and deeply within our communities, across the country.” The post comes one month after the director vowed to prioritize “equity” in “everything we do” at the health agency, two days after it released a report showing that there are disparities in vaccination rates between various racial and socioeconomic demographics. The Biden administration has focused on creating equity in its vaccine distribution plans. However, a CDC report published last month that analyzed the first 2.5 months of the country’s vaccine data showed the U.S. falling short in meeting its goal. “I can promise you as long as this team of people are here, as long as I am here, we will bake into the cake of everything we do our commitment to equity, to science and to bring back the health to the American people and to keep it there,” she said during President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta, Ga last month.

  • Counting strongly favors Amazon in warehouse union vote

    J&J is working closely with regulators to resolve the issues holding up authorization, said Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator. It expects to start shipping 8 million doses per week towards the end of April and remains on track to deliver around 100 million shots by the end of May, he added.The United States remains on track to give out 200 million doses by President Joe Biden's 100th day in office, Zients said. It has so far dosed 112 million people and fully vaccinated 66 million people, he said.

    Russia asked Slovakia on Thursday to return its Sputnik V vaccines it has received “due to multiple contract violations.” The official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine said Slovakia’s drug regulator “in violation of existing contract and in an act of sabotage” tested Sputnik V “in a laboratory which is not part of the EU’s Official Medicines Control Laboratory network.” It tweeted Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control “has launched a disinformation campaign against Sputnik V and plans additional provocations.”

