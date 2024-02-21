Advertisement
Boeing 737 Max program chief ousted after cabin panel blowout

Callum Jones in New York
·1 min read
<span>The company has scrambled to reassure regulators, airlines and passengers since a brand-new 737 Max 9 jet was forced into an emergency landing last month.</span><span>Photograph: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images</span>
The company has scrambled to reassure regulators, airlines and passengers since a brand-new 737 Max 9 jet was forced into an emergency landing last month.Photograph: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Boeing has ousted the head of the 737 Max program as the planemaker fights to repair its reputation following a terrifying cabin panel blowout.

Ed Clark, who was also general manager of Boeing’s Renton plant, is leaving the business, according to an internal memo. His exit was first reported by the Seattle Times.

The company has scrambled to reassure regulators, airlines and passengers since a brand-new 737 Max 9 jet was forced into an emergency landing last month.

The dramatic incident during an Alaska Airlines flight – which prompted 171 Max 9 jets to be grounded for several weeks – has sparked the biggest safety crisis for Boeing since the crashes of two of its Max 8 jets, in 2018 and 2019, in which 346 people were killed.

Clark will be replaced by Katie Ringgold, who is currently vice president 737 Delivery Operations.

More details soon …

