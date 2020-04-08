Boeing finds two more 737 Max software flaws

Boeing has identified two more software flaws in its 737 Max aircraft, Reuters reports. The planemaker is working to fix one issue that involves “hypothetical faults” in the flight control computer microprocessor. That could potentially lead to the loss of a control known as runaway stabilizer, which prevents the plane from climbing or diving on its own. The other fault could potentially disengage autopilot during the final approach.

Boeing says these issues are unrelated to the two fatal crashes and killed a total of 346 people. The company says neither problem has been observed in flight, and it plans to fix the flaws with software changes. Boeing does not expect the issues to delay the 737 Max’s return to service later this year, but it did not say when it expects the updates to be complete.

These aren’t the first software flaws Boeing has identified since grounding the fleet and suspending production. In January, it found a bug that could prevent the flight control computers from starting up and verifying that they're ready for flight. One month later, it discovered an issue with an indicator light for the "stabilizer trim system," which helps raise and lower the plane's nose. Hopefully, these are the last software flaws.