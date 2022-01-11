U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,678.90
    +8.61 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,014.21
    -54.66 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,051.50
    +108.68 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,169.18
    -1.97 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.74
    +2.51 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    +15.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7690
    -0.0110 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3950
    +0.1870 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,301.04
    +725.29 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.63
    +8.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.26
    +44.01 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 26. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:







Major Programs

4th Quarter
2021


Year-to-
Date 2021






Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

84


263


747

3


7


767

8


32


777

4


24


787


14

Total

99


340






Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

8


27


AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14


56


CH-47 Chinook (New)

3


15


CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)


5


F-15 Models

5


16


F/A-18 Models

6


21


KC-46 Tanker

6


13


P-8 Models

5


16


Commercial and Civil Satellites



Military Satellites




Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-fourth-quarter-deliveries-301457860.html

SOURCE Boeing

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus says deliveries of new airline jets are nosing higher

    Airbus said Monday that it delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, an 8% increase over 2020 but an indication that airlines are still cautious about adding new planes during a pandemic that has reduced travel worldwide. More than three-quarters of last year's deliveries were for planes in Airbus' A320 family, which are mostly used for short and medium-length flights. Deliveries of wide-body, two-aisle planes continued to lag, reflecting the much slower recovery in international flights.

  • Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

    Boeing Co won the annual jet order race against European rival Airbus SE on an underlying basis but lagged on deliveries as it continues to haul itself slowly out of a succession of crises, new data showed on Tuesday. Excluding the upward accounting adjustments, which reflect a more positive view from Boeing on airlines' ability to take delivery, Boeing fell behind its rival with 479 orders. Airbus sold 771 airplanes in 2021, giving a net total of 507 after cancellations, almost twice its 2020 level.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks To Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Pilot training and simulator company CAE (NYSE: CAE), design software expert Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and machine vision leader Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) are very different companies. However, they all have one significant thing in common: their shares are down sharply in recent months.

  • GE Picks Up New Buy Rating. Don’t Wait for the Spinoffs.

    Bernstein analyst Brendan Luecke launched coverage of several industrial companies Monday evening. General Electric is one of his favorites.

  • Griffin Sets Citadel Securities on IPO Path With Tech Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities LLC, the trading powerhouse founded by Ken Griffin, is partnering with two Silicon Valley investors in a deal that values the firm at $22 billion and underscores its growing clout in world markets. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Sel

  • Michigan State football listed in Sporting News ‘way-too-early Top 25’ for 2022 season

    See where Michigan State lands in Sporting News' way-too-early rankings for the 2022 season

  • Stocks Erase Losses, Bonds Waver as Powell Speaks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased losses as traders watched Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Senate Banking Committee hearing, with the central bank set for its sharpest turn toward monetary policy tightening in decades.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Wall Street War: A Tale of Two Cell Tower Analysts

    Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) aren't exactly household names, but if you use your phone to look them up there's a fair chance that you may need one of the two companies to make it happen. American Tower and Crown Castle are leading players in cell towers. Mobile providers lease space on these cell towers to make sure that they have strong signals in the area.

  • What to Expect From Wells Fargo's Upcoming Earnings Report

    Analysts on average expect the bank to generate $1.09 in earnings per share (EPS) on total revenue of about $18.7 billion. For the full year, analysts on average expect $4.67 EPS on total revenue of $76.2 billion. Wells Fargo, one of the largest commercial lenders in the country, has been ravaged for nearly two years by low interest rates and weak loan demand.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.