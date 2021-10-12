U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

·2 min read
In this article:
CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2021.

"We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers," the company said.

"Our defense and services teams delivered across several key programs. In our commercial business, we increased 737 MAX deliveries in the quarter, and progressed in safely returning the 737 MAX to service in more international markets.

We are also continuing to complete comprehensive inspections across the 787 production system and within the supply chain, while holding detailed, transparent discussions with the FAA, suppliers and our customers. Production resources remain focused on inspections and rework and the 787 production rate remains lower than five airplanes per month. We will continue to take the time needed to ensure the highest levels of quality. While these efforts continue to impact deliveries, we're confident this is the right approach to drive stability and first-time quality across our operations and to position the program for the long term as market demand recovers."

The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on Oct. 27. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2021


Year-to-Date
2021







Commercial Airplanes Programs






737

66




179



747

2




4



767

11




24



777

6




20



787




14



Total

85




241









Defense, Space & Security Programs






AH-64 Apache (New)

4




19



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

11




42



CH-47 Chinook (New)

6




12



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1




5



F-15 Models

3




11



F/A-18 Models

4




15



KC-46 Tanker

3




7



P-8 Models

5




11



Commercial and Civil Satellites






Military Satellites












Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:
Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-third-quarter-deliveries-301398188.html

SOURCE Boeing

