Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Step Down in Wake of 737 Max Struggles

Dave Calhoun is the second Boeing boss to exit amid quality concerns and production problems. - Aaron Schwartz/Zuma Press

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said he would step down at the end of the year as part of a broader shake-up after recent production problems at the aircraft maker sparked scrutiny.

The aircraft maker also said the head of its commercial aircraft business, Stanley Deal, will step aside immediately and its chairman, Larry Kellner, won’t stand for re-election. Deal will be replaced by Stephanie Pope, who was recently appointed operating chief.

Boeing has been under pressure since a Jan. 5 midair blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight from investors and airline operators to spell out a plan for fixing the company’s quality problems. A group of airline CEOs had recently requested meetings with Boeing’s board, an unusual move showing their dissatisfaction with the company and Calhoun.

Calhoun, who took the top job nearly three years ago, had promised a turnaround of the giant manufacturer. Instead, he becomes the second Boeing boss to exit amid quality concerns and production problems.

In a memo to staff on Monday, Calhoun said, “The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company.”

Calhoun—enlisted to fix Boeing following a pair of fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019—has spent the last couple of months trying to convince investors, regulators and airlines that the company is still capable of building a quality aircraft.

Boeing and its supply chain have been beset by snafus—from misdrilled holes on 737 fuselages and production slip-ups on the 787 Dreamliner to mishaps with the new Air Force One—which have disrupted production at several factories. None of those issues resulted in an in-flight incident.

Boeing stock, which has tumbled more than 25% so far this year, was up about 2% in premarket trading.

Kellner, a former Continental Airlines chief executive, has served on Boeing’s board for about 13 years. He will be replaced as chairman by former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, a board member since 2020.

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com and Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

