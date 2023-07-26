Is Boeing Co (BA) Fairly Valued? An In-Depth GF Value Analysis

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) recently reported a daily gain of 5.29%, despite an Loss Per Share (EPS) of $-6.92. This article explores whether the stock is fairly valued, providing a comprehensive analysis of the company's financial and operational performance.

Company Overview





Boeing Co is a leading aerospace and defense corporation operating in four segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; global services; and Boeing capital. It competes with Airbus in commercial airplane production and with Lockheed, Northrop, and other firms in military aircraft and weaponry creation. Boeing's global services offer aftermarket support to airlines.

Currently, Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is trading at $225.44 per share, with a market cap of $135.6 billion. When compared to the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) of $221.43, the stock appears to be fairly valued.

Understanding the GF Value





The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model that indicates a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock.

According to GuruFocus, Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) appears fairly valued. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and likely to deliver poor future returns. Conversely, if a stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it likely offers higher future returns.

Given that Boeing Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is expected to align closely with its business growth rate.

Financial Strength





Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of permanent loss. Boeing Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27 is lower than 66.55% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability and Growth





Investments in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, are generally less risky. Over the past 12 months, Boeing Co reported $70.5 billion in revenue and a Loss Per Share of $6.92. Its operating margin of -3.56% ranks lower than 72.7% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry, indicating fair profitability.

Boeing Co's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is -6.1%, ranking lower than 72.69% of companies in the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which is worse than the industry average.

ROIC vs WACC





A comparison of the return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also indicate a company's profitability. Boeing Co's ROIC of -2.86 is lower than its WACC of 9.95, suggesting that the company is not creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion





In conclusion, Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) appears fairly valued based on our analysis. Its financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. For more information on Boeing Co stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

