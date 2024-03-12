Boeing deliveries slip in February to 27 jetliners

By Allison Lampert and David Shepardson

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it had delivered 27 airplanes in February, down one unit from the same month a year ago, as the U.S. planemaker faces curbs on production growth.

Boeing is under pressure following a Jan. 5 accident involving a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 jet that became detached during flight. In response, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded the MAX 9 for several weeks and has temporarily capped Boeing's production of the MAX.

So far this year, Boeing has delivered 54 airplanes, including 42 MAX jets, the company said, down from a total of 66 reported in the first two months of last year.

"We just have to get the supply chain and our own factory stable and growing and we have high confidence we will," Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West told the TD Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference last month.

The U.S. planemaker also said on Tuesday it had taken 15 new orders in February, bringing the gross total so far this year to 18.

After removing cancellations and conversions, Boeing posted a net total of 15 orders since the start of the year.

After further accounting adjustments to reflect the quality of the backlog, Boeing reported adjusted net orders of 19 airplanes so far this year.

European rival Airbus last week posted 33 gross orders for the first two months, with no cancellations, and said it had delivered 79 aircraft since the start of 2024.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington, Editing by Tim Hepher and Chizu Nomiyama)