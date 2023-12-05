A view of the economy cabin during Singapore Airlines' media preview of their new Boeing 737-8 cabin products, at Changi Airport in Singapore

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing delivered 46 narrowbody 737s in November, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last month's total brings Boeing's single-aisle deliveries up to 351 units for the year so far, leaving the U.S. planemaker about 25 planes away from making its revised target for at least 375-400 737 deliveries this year.

Last month's 737 deliveries included 45 MAX planes and 1 737 NG-based P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, sources said.

Boeing declined to comment ahead of the release of November order and delivery numbers next Tuesday.

Boeing downgraded its original 400-450 plane delivery target for the 737 program in October after a manufacturing flaw by fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems forced the planemaker to inspect aircraft, slowing deliveries.

It delivered only 19 737s in October and 15 in September.

European rival Airbus is set to announce 64 aircraft deliveries over the last month, leaving it 97 planes away from reaching its 720 delivery target for 2023, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Mark Porter)